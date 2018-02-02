Register
02:56 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smartphone

    'We're Depending on AI to Think for Us' - Author

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    Radio Sputnik discussed Swedish brain researcher Martin Ingvar’s claim that global IQ rates are plummeting due to the overuse of TV and computer entertainment with John Ratey, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Ratey is author of the book "Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain."

    The Swedish researcher warned that the increased reliance on gadgets significantly hinders children's development.  Another factor that contributes to this tendency is that nowadays children spend less and less time playing, which has a detrimental effect on the thinking process.

    ​John Ratey: I think it's happening all over the world, we're seeing so much more time spent — especially with the young, although now it's everywhere — on screens, and when you spend time on screens you take in information but you're not putting out much. I think this has a big impact on our brains, how we learn, how we use our brains to think and ponder things and come up with new ideas and be creative.

    I think Sweden is a good country to show this, because they keep great data on everyone. And if they are showing it, it must be something to pay attention to.

    Radio Sputnik: Screens now are interactive, so why is this so much worse than television? Of course, you couldn't carry your television around with you — there were a couple of portable options, but those weren't really widespread.

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Google Might Re-Conquer China With Artificial Intelligence
    John Ratey: Now you have it all the time, and we are so dependent on it. We Google everything. Even when we're typing on the screen, we expect the spell check is gonna come up and give us the answer, or it's gonna propose the words for us now as it gets to know us, so we're not using our minds. We have GPS everywhere, we forget how to think about where we're going. We're depending on our devices and on artificial intelligence eventually to think for us, so we are not challenging our brains and we are not growing them. […] Everywhere we go people are on their devices and we use that as our way of thinking. We've sort of pushed it over to the device to search for information, to remember, to think for us.

    RS: Now we have a capability to instantly ask a question and research something. But surely there must be some benefit from video games and from the availability of knowledge.

    John Ratey: Yes, absolutely, there is no question that that's been helpful. But at the same time we haven't had to think about it, to worry about it, to challenge our brains. Brains love to be challenged — that's the way we grow them.

    You also mentioned play — yes, people are sitting in front of screens. This is a huge problem throughout the world: when we are moving, we are activating more brain cells than in any other human activity, even than when we are thinking or playing video games or even taking in information. The younger generation is not moving nearly as much as they used to.

    RS: What about "Pokemon Go," when you have an artificial intelligence and virtual reality and you are actually moving? Is that going to be an improvement? Or is there something wrong with this well?

    John Ratey: No, no, Pokemon Go is great, because it got kids moving, but for what — two days, five days, three weeks at the max? But you are right, artificial intelligence, our Fitbits and movement monitors can be very encouraging, since we are so digitally-driven often times. And this can lead people to not only monitor what they are doing, but also press themselves to get in their 10,000 steps or 2,000 steps or whatever it is they're after. It can be a constant reminder, and they're getting smaller and smaller and better and better at monitoring our physical movements, and I think this can help.

    RS: What can we do to lessen the impact of all these newfangled screens that we have? Are there any specific guidelines to what the maximum time is that we should spend in front of screens, or ways to counteract the bad effects of sitting in front of screens?

    John Ratey: You know, when they came out with the various things in Xbox, there were a lot of games you could play that were very active. They're getting better and better. You don't have to wear devices as much, and it encourages people to play and move with their devices.

    There isn't a limit that we know about. You can make people set limits, like, two hours a day using devices — parents are doing that, but it's so hard, because the parents are on their devices all the time as well.

    As a result we lose that interaction — that face-to-face human interaction that is so necessary. Studies now are showing, for instance, that the best way to preserve our brains as we age is socialization. It is better than exercise itself, which is the second big way to keep our brains preserved so we don't jump into cognitive decline and lead to Alzheimer's disease, which is now such an epidemic.

    Related:

    Artificial Intelligence: What to Expect From Smart Hardware?
    Siemens and SPbPU Launch Supercomputer for Artificial Intelligence Systems
    Artificial Intelligence On Its Way to Enriching Chinese
    Rise of the Machines: Should We Be Afraid of Artificial Intelligence?
    Tags:
    smartphone, AI, IQ, brain, internet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok