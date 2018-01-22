Register
11:26 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An attendee arrives in the Congress Hall during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017

    Oxfam Speaks to Sputnik on Spiralling Global Inequality Ahead of Davos

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    82 percent of all wealth produced in 2017 went to the top one percent of the world’s population. Ana Arendar, Oxfam's Head of Inequality spoke to Sputnik on the extent of global inequality highlighted by the report.

    Leading international charity Oxfam on January 22 released its report highlighting stark levels of global inequality which it says threaten global political stability and wellbeing as heads of international business and finance meet for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    "The bottom half of the world's population, that's 3.7 billion people have seen no increase in wealth over the past 12 months. That is illustrative of an economic system that is rewarding those at the very top and those at the bottom are really struggling," Ana Arendar, Oxfam's Head of Inequality, told Sputnik.

    Poverty
    © Flickr/ Hamed Parham
    Poverty

    According to Oxfam and information from Credit Suisse's annual world wealth data, the 42 richest individuals owned the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of the global population in 2017. The figure represents a further narrowing of wealth concentration on 2016 when the same proportion was owned by 61 individuals.

    The report identifies 2,043 billionaires in the world, 1,816 men and 217 women, who collectively owning the equivalent of US$7.7 trillion. Of these one third have reportedly inherited their wealth, while another third have earned it through what Ms. Arendar called "crony means," such as through government granted contracts and political influence the wealthy are able to exert due to their wealth.

    The report also documents that CEOs of London Stock Exchange's listed companies earn on average 120 times the annual salary of an ordinary worker.

    "We're seeing a model that rewards the rich, what we see in many countries is that the very rich are able to influence policy in their favor. There is no coincidence that more hasn't been done by governments to tackle corporate tax dodging. It is this failure of governments to curb excessive wealth that is leading to continued concentration of wealth year on year," Ms. Arendar continued.

    In order to stem the tide of growing economic inequality, Oxfam has called for increased government action through greater protection of workers' and womens' rights and cracking down on corporate tax evasion, without necessarily challenging the capitalist economic system itself.

    "There are ways of making this current model a more equitable model if we put fighting poverty and inequality at the heart of it. We see capitalism play out in different ways in different countries and we see it being more or less extreme in different contexts. We have capitalist systems in Scandinavian countries and Latin American countries that have made real progress in tackling inequality."

    Ana Arendar cited for example Ecuador's "Real Living Wage," phased in over several years and prohibiting corporations from paying dividends to shareholders before having paid their employees.

    Oxfam's report also includes a poll taken of at least 70,000 people in ten countries, finding wide-ranging support for government action on reducing economic inequality including the United Kingdom where support for such measures was at 72 percent of those surveyed. 

    The views expressed in this article are those of the analysts and interviewees and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position

    Related:

    Panama Papers: Mossack Fonseca’s US Business Dries Up Amid Investigations
    Mossack Fonseca Employee Detained in Geneva on Suspicion of Removing Data
    Mossack Fonseca Law Firm Offices Raided Over Odebrecht Corruption Scandal
    Mossack, Fonseca Under Arrest Over Corruption Case
    Brussels' Tax Haven Blacklist Should Include Four EU Members – Oxfam Tax Expert
    Oxfam to Assist Iraq Amid Recent Earthquake - Country Director
    Tags:
    World Economic Forum, extreme poverty, Income Inequality, Poverty, 2016 US Presidential election, Brexit, Oxfam, Donald Trump, Switzerland, Davos, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok