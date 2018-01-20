Register
10:21 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in Washington. (File)

    Trump Economic Gains in Year 1 Offset by Broken Promises, Foreign Policy Fiascos

    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump saw several achievements on the economic front during his first year in office yet failed to fulfill much of his campaign agenda including his promises to build a border wall, avoid overseas excursions, and improve ties with Russia, analysts told Sputnik.

    January 20 marks the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, the day he took the oath of office as president after a long election campaign in 2016 in which he promised to cut down on illegal immigration, create more jobs, and avoid long-term military engagements abroad.

    Economic Gains / Other ‘Wins’

    Reflecting his lifelong career in business, Trump’s main achievements have come in the economic sector where he consistently stuck to and labored to achieve the specific goals he expressed during his 2016 election campaign.

    "Outside the Beltway, among ‘real Americans’ who lead normal lives, Trump’s first year has been a smashing success," former adviser to Senate Republican leaders Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

    Legislative shortfalls have barely registered in a happy-news list of improved job creation, stock market record highs, higher consumer confidence, and an apparent drop-off in illegal alien entries and even indications of self-deportations, Jatras said.

    "In the Heartland Reality, Trump is moving decisively to dredge the swamp via a flurry of executive actions to step up border enforcement, cancel the Paris Climate Agreement, pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), unblock the Keystone Pipeline," he stated.

    Independent Institute Center for Peace & Freedom Director Ivan Eland told Sputnik that Trump was most successful in fulfilling his domestic agenda.

    "His major ‘wins’ are the tax cut, getting [Justice Neil] Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, getting rid of the Obamacare mandate, getting rid of the TPP, and some deregulation of industry," Eland said.

    READ MORE: War of Words Between Trump and Dems Threatens to Shutdown Government

    Former European Union adviser Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik that Trump’s deregulation policy had made a positive impact on the domestic economy.

    "A major achievement is that his administration dismantled many rules and restrictions imposed by Obama, mostly through executive orders, on industry, business and energy companies," he said.

    Trump had issued a standing order to deregulate almost every economic activity in order to make it as easy as possible for companies to operate without having to worry about compliance with a myriad of norms, Schirach, president of BAU International University commented.

    Carl Higbie
    © Photo: Carl Higbie / facebook
    Trump Appointee Resigns After Saying Muslim 'Ideology Sucks,' Blacks 'Lax of Morality'
    "There is no doubt that this open anti-regulation approach pushed by the White House has boosted business confidence and strong optimism among US investors," he said.

    Furthermore, the just-passed major tax reform bill is presented by the Trump administration as additional strong evidence of its pro-growth policies, the opposite of the alleged anti-business leanings of the Obama team, Schirach remarked.

    Shortfalls

    Although Trump saw big wins on the economic front, he also experienced many failures that have left his performance record mixed, experts said.

    "Objectively it’s been a most successful year," George Mason University Law Professor Francis Buckley told Sputnik. "But for every accomplishment, it seems, there’s an equal and opposite gaffe."

    However, inside the Washington Beltway, Trump’s one and only real legislative achievement has been the tax bill, Jatras cautioned.

    "Other priorities from building the Mexican Wall to rebuilding our infrastructure to Obamacare repeal to defunding Planned Parenthood to putting a stop to ‘sanctuary’ cities and states are going nowhere fast," Jatras said.

    A solid phalanx of hostile Democrats, with their media and establishment allies, has joined hands with Republicans in Congress to thwart Trump at every turn, Jatras claimed.

    READ MORE: US Congress Group Urges Trump to Restore Military Contacts With North Korea

    Eland cautioned that several political wins Trump was proud of were likely to backfire on him and on the United States.

    "Bones he threw to his base are bad for the country: The tax cuts will explode the already huge national debt, thus dragging the US economy in the long term. Exiting the TPP, and in general, his protectionist views, make the US poorer," Eland said.

    Eland was also concerned that Trump had further isolated the United States in international affairs and escalated global tensions.

    "He has accelerated US wars against terror in the developing world, including Syria… Also, he has irresponsibly threatened nuclear war with North Korea twice, and his excessively pro-Israel policy threatens [previous president Barack] Obama’s much-needed nuclear agreement with Iran," he said.

    US-Russian Relations

    Trump’s first term has seen US-Russian relations hit all-time lows with his administration levying waves of sanctions against Moscow, sparking a diplomatic war that has led to the expelling of diplomats and closing of facilities, along with a Justice Department attack on Russian media by forcing RT and Sputnik to register as foreign agents.

    Jatras warned that prospects for improvement of relations with Russia are virtually zero, and chances are high things will get much worse.

    "Even Trump’s own administration is rife with untrustworthy neoconservatives, treacherous ‘Never Trump’ Republicans, and even alleged cronies of George Soros, whom Trump has drawn to his bosom like so many asps," he said.

    In foreign policy, the one area of bipartisan ‘progress’ was the passage of a bill to strip Trump of his constitutional authority to make foreign policy, especially toward Russia, Jatras recalled.

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Critic: Time for Trump to Step Up as US Leader, Give Up Anti-Immigrant Image
    "A new round of legislatively mandated sanctions designed to block any possible outreach to Moscow by criminalizing contact with any Russian within screaming distance of the Kremlin is imminent," he predicted.

    Early hopes of US-Russia cooperation in Syria against terrorists have given way to a continued illegal US presence east in the Euphrates, Jatras pointed out.

    US policymakers now talk of standing up a ‘New Syrian Army’ backed by the CIA which is rife with recycled al-Qaeda and Daesh members (both banned in Russia), Jatras said. Not to mention Trump’s decision to arm Kiev, he added.

    "[Deploying] American advisers on the ground near the conflict line in the Donbas moves us closer to military confrontation," Jatras said.

    Domestic political pressures had frustrated Trump in the hopes he repeatedly expressed during the 2016 election campaign of improving relations with Russia, Schirach acknowledged.

    READ MORE: US House Intelligence Committee Plans Release of Testimony on Trump Dossier

    "Continuing disagreement on Syria, Iran and Ukraine, coupled with the persistent political cloud on Trump caused by the ongoing investigation on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections, makes it difficult to create a new, more relaxed atmosphere," Schirach said.

    Trump’s political weakness had, therefore, strengthened the US foreign policy establishment which was still rooted in older ways of thinking, Buckley concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by Jim Jatras, Ivan Eland, Francis Buckley and Paolo von Schirach are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Welcomes Apple's Decision to Invest $350 Bln in US Economy
    Trump Cuts UNRWA Funding; #TimesUp for Aziz Ansari?
    Twitter Explodes as Trump Crowns Winners of Fake News Awards
    Tags:
    presidency, anniversary, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok