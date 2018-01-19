War of Words Between Trump and Dems Threatens to Shutdown Government

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the bitter exchanges between President Trump and Congressional Democrats.

Garland and Lee will also discuss international relations, the CIA, climate change, healthcare issues, Browdergate, and financial scandals as well as the latest news stories.

Scheduled Guests and Show Notes: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

John Kiriakou — CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Loud & Clear | Topic: Ex-CIA Officer Arrested for Retaining Classified Information

Joel Segal-National Director, Justice Action Mobilization Network (Jammin) Former Congressional Staffer Topic: Climate Change (in studio)

Dr. Bosworth Topic: Important issues in health

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Topic: Global Financial Impropriety (HSBC)

