Register
03:33 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S.

    Is Extreme Weather a Number One Threat for the World?

    © REUTERS/ Richard Carson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A report by the World Economic Forum named extreme weather conditions the number one global threat, a position usually occupied by economic risks. Radio Sputnik contacted Richard Allan, professor of Climate Science and joint head of the Department of Meteorology in the University of Reading, for comment on whether the threat is actually real.

    According to Allan, the report sounds "quite realistic." While humanity faces extreme weather events every now and then, global warming of the climate is going to "exacerbate the severity of these events," he told Radio Sputnik.

    He noted, though, that while most people regard climate change by observing immediate weather effects, one should actually look at the long-term changes and their underlying physics.

    ​He explained that the rising level of the ocean due to the melting of ice will cause flooding of coastal areas and that more humidity in the atmosphere will cause more rains that will also cause flooding of mainland areas.

    Coastline of the Franz Josef Land archipelago.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Baranov
    Ice-Free Arctic? Scientist Warns of Rising Oceans, Extreme Weather From Polar Melt
    Talking about the severity of environmental challenges, he pointed out that it is the least developed countries, where the society has less opportunities to adapt to the changes, where the weather impact is going to be the harshest.

    What separates this report from similar reports from previous years, Allan says, is that in 2017, carbon emissions were on the rise again after a brief period of remaining more or less at the same level. China is partially to blame since the People's Republic had to switch back to fossil fuels from hydroelectric power in the north because of drought. The extreme weather basically reversed the trend that China followed in recent years — that is, prevalence of hydroelectric power over fossil fuel power.

    Commenting on international efforts to fight climate change, Allan said that international cooperation, such as the Paris Accord, has brought some promising results, but noted that US President Donald Trump's decision to exit the agreement is a "fly in the ointment."

    However, without such international attempts, the effect of high greenhouse gas emissions would have been much more severe, he said.

    As for the future, Allan warned that we are going to see fluctuations of weather — including periods of calmness — "because that's the nature of the weather." But in the long term, sea levels will rise, more rains and flooding will occur because of heightened evaporation and heat waves will become more and more severe, all because of the rising temperatures.

    Related:

    UK Homelessness Increase, Cold Weather Could Result in More Deaths on Streets
    Best Laid Plans…Ex-Footballer Owen’s Bentley Snowed in Amid Wintry Weather
    North Korean Media Claim Kim Jong-un Can Control Weather As He Ascends Mountain
    North Korea's Recent Nuke Test Likely Cause of Quake - S Korea's Weather Agency
    Tags:
    threat, climate change, Global Warming, weather, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok