The Migration Issue Should Be Resolved in Africa – Libyan Journalist

At least 100 migrants drowned as a result of a recent boat crash off the coast of Libya, on Wednesday. The Libyan Coast Guard came to rescue three ships carrying up to 300 people, but by the time rescuers arrived, one of the boats had already sunk. Sputnik Arabic spoke to Libyan journalist Muhammad al Salak about this issue.

Muhammed al Salak, a Libyan journalist, told Sputnik Arabic that the Libyan government cannot cope with the flow of illegal migration without international assistance.

However, the current assistance of the European states only worsens the situation for the migrants and does not resolve the crisis.

"Firstly, the government is disunited; there is no single center of government and an established state mechanism, which only aggravates the problem of illegal migration through Libya,” the journalist said.

© AP Photo/ Mohamed Ben Khalifa Italy Welcomes Flight of Single Mothers, Orphans, Other Africans Stuck in Libya

“Secondly, despite the diligent work of the police and the Coast Guard, their capabilities are limited, in particular because of the imposition of arms embargoes. It must be removed so that the law enforcement agencies can monitor the situation inside the country and protect the long coastline,” al Salak said.

He went on to say that there are a lot of queries around illegal migration, but Libya is just one of the steps along the way in an African migrant's journey to Europe.

“However, no one says anything about the countries from where a person embarks on his dangerous journey,” the journalist said, adding that these migrants are poor people who leave their homes in search of an income.

According to him, the situation for these people is so bad back home, that they are willing to risk their lives in an attempt to improve their current circumstances.

"Why do international organizations not spend money on programs for the development of poor African countries?” the journalist said.

He explained that the “problem can be solved at the very beginning,” because everyone now recognizes the dangerous consequences.

Europe is facing the most serious migration crisis since the Second World War, caused by a number of regional armed conflicts in the Middle East and Africa. People are also leaving their homes due to acute economic problems.

The views and opinions expressed by Muhammed al Salak are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.