Register
18:23 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 31, 2016) An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class fleet ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) off the coast of Florida. The test launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs demonstration and shakedown operation certification process

    US Plan to Remove Nuke Constraints May Shift View That Nuclear War 'Unthinkable'

    © Flickr/ National Museum of the U.S. Navy
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Arms control advocates have voiced their alarm at new proposal to make smaller, more usable nuclear weapons, stating it will increase the likelihood of nuclear war.

    Trump's new nuclear policy is significantly more hawkish than the posture adopted by the Obama administration, which sought to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in US defense.

    Jon Wolfsthal, special assistant to Barack Obama on arms control and nonproliferation, stated the new nuclear posture review prepared by the Pentagon, envisages a modified version of the Trident D5 submarine-launched missiles with only part of its normal warhead, with the intention of deterring the use of tactical warheads deployed in conflict in Eastern Europe.

    Sputnik: Will this latest move from Trump likely increase the possibility of nuclear war?

    Dec. 4, 1989 file photo shows the launch of a Trident II, D-5 missile from the submerged USS Tennessee submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. As of mid-2010, 12 operational U.S. nuclear-missile submarines carry a total of 288 Trident missiles. A movement is growing worldwide to abolish nuclear weapons, encouraged by President Barack Obama's endorsement of that goal. But realists argue that more stability and peace must first be achieved in the world.
    © AP Photo/ Phil Sandlin
    US Plans to Send 'Hawkish Clear Deterrent Message' to Russia, China and N Korea - Reports
    Jon Wolfsthal: This is certainly very depressing and worrying news that we're hearing today. I think it changes the context — most international opinion is that nuclear war is unthinkable. The worry that we, in Scottish CND and wider peace movements have, is it could maybe change the context and lead countries to believe nuclear war is feasible. 

    Sputnik: What affect will this have on international relations between the US and other countries?

    Jon Wolfsthal: I think it adds to tensions in situations between the US and North Korea as well as the US and North Korea, but I also think it goes against the international political context. At the of 2017, 122 countries at the United Nations voted to support a global ban treaty on nuclear so the majority opinion amongst countries in the world is to try take some serious steps in getting rid of nuclear weapons and de-escalating the threat of nuclear war, so it was very much against prevailing an international political consensus. The US didn't support these global ban talks and this is very disappointing.

    READ MORE: No Nukes Co-Founder: 'US Needs to Prove It's Militarily Superior to Rest'

    Sputnik: So what sort of response should we be seeing from international community to ensure nuclear weapons and never used between countries?

    Jon Wolfsthal: I think the global ban treaty vote in the United Nations that happened in the end of 2017, where 122 countries voted to get rid of nuclear weapons, these kinds of initiatives are the ones that need be support by countries. Governments such as the UK need to be pressurized to get involved in these initiatives. In a UK context it is absolutely immoral and massively expensive for us to be thinking of renewing our own nuclear weapon. The fight to get rid of the trident nuclear weapons need to be stepped up as well. In light of what's coming out of the Trump administration, our message is we [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament] will be doubling our efforts both at a UK and global level to rid nuclear weapons from the world.

    The views and opinions expressed by Jon Wolfsthal are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Moscow Calls on US to Withdraw Nukes From European Territory
    US Senate Holds Chilling Hearing on Presidential Use of Nukes
    No Nukes Co-Founder: 'US Needs to Prove It's Militarily Superior to Rest'
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok