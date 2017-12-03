Register
10:03 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cluster bombs

    No Nukes Co-Founder: 'US Needs to Prove It's Militarily Superior to Rest'

    © Flickr/ Mario Micklisch
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    8131

    Following the Pentagon’s decision to dismiss plans to stop using cluster bombs in the near future, Sputnik has contacted Harvey Wasserman, writer and co-founder of the global No Nukes movement, to ponder the “unconscionable” dangers such bombs pose as well as other issues.

    Sputnik: It sounds an absolute horrific device. Why are cluster bombs then banned in over 100 countries? Could you elaborate a bit more on that?

    Harvey Wasserman: They are indiscriminate killers, as you pick a target and drop a cluster bomb on it. In terms of the bomb itself you have no control of it. You know, it’s killed many, many, many innocent civilians. Some bombs do not explode right away, they can explode many years later and kill completely innocent people long after a war is over. It’s a sick, deranged weapon.  As if all  weapons weren’t deranged and this one is particularly so. The idea that the Pentagon now wants to hold on to it just proves that they don’t have any interest whatsoever in acting in any kind of human or even sane manner.  

    A cluster bomb
    © AP Photo/ Mohammed Zaatari
    US Military Reverses Course, Won’t Ban Use of Cluster Bombs

    Sputnik: Obviously, you have a very strong feeling about this particular bomb. What kind of damage could this this bomb do in terms of its effect on  civilians once it’s been dropped?

    Harvey Wasserman: It’s a multiple bomb, so when it’s dropped the first bomb goes off, and all the other bombs blow out. And people are just ripped to shreds. 

    The initial attack, really, is to unfocus, there could be no dream of protecting civilians from this kind of weapon. And as I say, it can hang around for years. They cannot even meet a standard where all but one percent, in other words, 99 percent of the cluster bombs within the larger cluster bomb will go off. So these bombs can kill people 10, 20, 30 years down the road. That has nothing to do with any of the military operations. The wars themselves will be over. These are bombs that will kill children and other people unrelated to their initial function.  

    Sputnik: Do you think it has something to do with the US’ agenda of ‘reenergizing’ the defense industry?

    Harvey Wasserman: It’s all about the empire.The US needs to prove to the rest of the world that it’s militarily superior to everybody else and they can do whatever they really want. In the White House things will be done just to prove they can do them and that they don’t have to listen to anybody else. And so this is the US imperial army thumbing its nose at the rest of the world.. They say: "We don’t care. Because we don’t have to". And of course, the military industry is enormous in this country. It runs a huge chunk of the government. Humanitarian concerns are no part of their repertoire.

    Answering Sputnik’s question on the possibility of an "appropriate use of a cluster bomb", Wasserman said there could theoretically be one. "But the trouble is that they all have wide range impact that no one really can control," he added.

    READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Nukes Are 'Abhorrent, Immoral, Illegal' — Nobel Peace Prize Winner

    Related:

    US Gen. Alleges Russia, China Building Weapons Against Military Assets in Space
    Looking Deeper Into Russia's Winter Military Training
    Soyuz-2.1 Rocket Successfully Puts Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    cluster bombs, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok