05:22 GMT +310 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017

    Jared Kushner’s Apartment Company Accused of Running Modern ‘Debtors’ Prison’

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    311

    Baltimore-area tenants have sued presidential adviser Jared Kushner and his apartment company, Westminster Management, claiming that the company brought improper and illegal fees against them and threatened to evict them if they didn’t pony up.

    Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker and John Kiriakou, hosts of Loud and Clear, spoke to Matt Hill, an attorney representing the aggrieved Westminster tenants against Kushner and his companies, asking him to elaborate on what alleged wrongdoing is the basis for the class action lawsuit.

    Hill described Westminster as engaging in a "fee churning scheme," in which tenants are slammed with additional fees and are not allowed to pay their rent until they manage to resolve those additional fees — creating scenarios in which tenants are forced to be late with their rent payments and incur yet more fees. "Then, that sometimes allows Westminster to say that the next tenant's rent payment is late, which then incurs another five percent late fee, which then incurs another set of additional fees that we contend are illegal and sets the tenant up again to go deeper and deeper into this black hole of fees," he explained.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    Kushner Seems More Into Israeli Business Ties Than Raging Middle East Standoff

    "So that kind of fee churning scheme always keeps folks behind. And when you're looking at the market in Baltimore, where housing is increasingly unaffordable, we find that these kinds of fees really keep people from being able to live in their housing."

    Hill explained the actions of Westminster as pure naked greed. "Landlords are in a business to make money, and if they can sense an opportunity to turn a profit by charging an additional fee, they certainly have every motive to try to get away with charging that fee."

    "The more fees that they can collect, the more profit they're going to make — but the consequences for tenants is this repeated churning fees, and this snowballing effect in which you're constantly behind and don't know exactly how much you have to pay in order to avoid eviction."

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Kushner Companies Under Investigation Over Visa Investment Program Use - Reports

    Kiriakou mentioned that the scheme involves 15 different complexes totalling nearly 9,000 apartment units. Becker added that the case had achieved a high profile because of its attachment to Kushner, a prominent White House official, but that other instances of fee churning go on elsewhere in the country and attract much less attention.

    Hill agreed, although he wasn't in a position to comment on the larger legal ramifications of the case. "Our suit is focused on what we allege are systemic illegal predatory practices across the board affecting the tenants who live in Westminster properties. Our focus is really making sure that that Westminster is no longer able to engage in what we consider a practice that is predatory and that ultimately deprives people of of scarce affordable housing."

    Furthermore, Hill claimed, Westminster was also engaging in another illegal practice known as body attachment. He explained it thusly: "It's just what it sounds like. If you are a tenet, let's say you left the property and the landlord alleges that you still owe them for something — whether it's some sort of fee or they want to charge you for what we contend often are illegal cleaning fees. If you don't pay, there is a process where a landlord can seek assistance from the police to bring you in and hold you until you answer certain questions and talk about being responsive and paying up."

    Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House advisor Jared Kushner, sit in the front row for a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Like Father, Like Child? Ivanka Trump, Kushner Reportedly Facing Lawsuit Over Incomplete Asset Disclosure

    If this practice sounds at all familiar, it is extremely similar to debtors' prisons — institutions popular in Western European and US legal systems in the 19th century where those with unpaid debts were incarcerated until they could work off their debt. Debtors' prisons were made illegal by federal law in 1833, but remain in use to this day on the state level — mostly for those who fail to pay child support.

    "It's definitely a practice that we think is really detrimental to hardworking folks who are just trying to make it day to day to pay off these sorts of alleged debts," Hill said. "You think that debtors prison is gone in the United States, but apparently it's alive and well."

    Tags:
    eviction, renting, lawsuit, Westminster Management, Matt Hancock, Jared Kushner, Baltimore, Maryland
