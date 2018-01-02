Register
18:44 GMT +302 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree, at left, photographed from the Ellipse in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 and planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 has become too weak to remain standing

    'US Controversial Foreign Policy Statements Sow Confusion Worldwide' - Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite Donald Trump’s stated desire to mend fences with Russia, relations between the two countries remain tense. In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Thomas Whalen, an associate professor of social science at Boston University, said that the current tensions between the two countries go “well beyond Trump’s term in office.”

    In an op-ed for The New York Times, wrapping up the results of his diplomacy in 2017, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered a somewhat rosy picture of what the US has achieved and argued that there is every reason to "be encouraged by the progress" made.

    Looking at the hard facts, however, it is difficult to avoid the impression that things are not as good as America’s top diplomat believes they are.

    “I think that [under President Trump] the world has become a much more unstable place as we all fear a possible nuclear war over the Korean peninsula. There have been a series of missteps by several Republican and Democratic administrations going back several decades, but [there hasn’t been] any real talk about going to war over it. Now it seems a fifty-fifty possibility,” Dr. Whalen said.

    When asked who could fill the void if the US eventually loses control over the global situation, he said that China was already making moves in this direction.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Who Said What? Trump, Tillerson Send Mixed Messages on North Korea Talks
    “According to a 2014 IMF report, China already has the largest economy in the world and by the end of this decade it could be 20 percent bigger than that of the United States. We see China flexing its muscles in all areas. The US will continue being a huge player in the world, just by the fact that it has by far the largest military in the world, but in places like the Middle East, its influence will be [waning],” Dr. Whalen noted.

    He also mentioned the often conflicting positions on foreign policy issues taken by President Trump and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, above all regarding the Korean crisis.

    He said that while Tillerson says that the US is open to talking to Pyongyang without any concessions, Trump acts in contradiction to Tillerson and other members of his administration insisting on certain conditions for negotiating with the North Korean leadership.

    “Washington's controversial foreign policy statements sow confusion in the world [which wonders] what the United States is up to, who is really at the helm in Washington and who is calling the shots [in US foreign policy],” Whalen continued.

    He also mentioned what he described as a general state of anarchy with Trump pitting one member of the administration against another.

    “This is not the way to run a government, and I think that in the long term this will hurt the United States internationally as a well as at home.”

    When asked if he foresees any chance that relations between the US and Russia will develop and improve in the foreseeable future, he said that the current tensions between the two countries go “well beyond Trump’s term in office.”

    READ MORE: 'Candid' Talks: Tillerson Under Fire in EU After Trump's Decision on Jerusalem

    “It goes back to the early-1990s with NATO’s expansion eastward. It’s been a kind of major source of contention between the US and Russia [which] felt encircled by the United States. There needs to be an understanding what each power’s true national interests are,” Thomas Whalen emphasized.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Diplomacy in 2017: Rex Tillerson is 'Proud' – Should He Really Be?
    Tillerson Says US Needs to Work With Russia on Syria But Assad Must Go
    Tags:
    analyst, confusion, contradictory statements, foreign policy, U.S. Department of State, Boston University, Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson, Thomas Whalen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok