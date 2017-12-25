Register
16:43 GMT +325 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A US Army soldier

    US Decision on Arms Supplies to Kiev Was 'Expected,' Analyst Says

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 17

    The United States' recent move has been considered controversial by the international community. Radio Sputnik discussed Washington's initiative with independent political analyst Stephen Elbert.

    Washington's approval of the supply of weapons to Ukraine has not come as a surprise, political expert Stephen Elbert said.

    "Unfortunately, I think it was very expected. We've seen all along that either government or Congress… they have always been in favor of doing this," the researcher stated. "We've been going down a slippery slope all along, I would say."

    According to reports, the Trump administration is planning to allow provision of anti-tank missiles, launchers and related equipment to the conflict-torn country, and many fear that the supplies could be later extended to include other heavy weaponry.

    People hold Ukrainian and US flags and placards reading Trump welcome to Ukraine!, Trump - the peace for Ukraine! and the others during their rally in front of United States embassy in Kiev on January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sergei SUPINSKY
    War & No Peace: US Cuts Kiev Off From Preferential Trade Lifeline, Gives Go-ahead on Arms Instead
    Commenting on whether he agrees with this point of view, Elbert said:

    "I certainly do, and in a lot of ways this is a bit tragic. Part of this I think is that arms sales are a very lucrative business, and part of, you know, President Trump's promise to make America great again."

    The expert rejected the idea of the so called "defensive weapons," noting that such a concept is "ridiculous."

    "I think we've learned from the nuclear age that anti-missile defenses are not really defensive," he said.

    "Unfortunately anything they can suggest are defensive, you know, I wouldn't be surprised at some point if they…get them [the Ukrainian air force] some good US fighter planes and air defensive missiles. I wouldn't be surprised to see that at all," Elbert concluded.

    Following months of internal debate, the State Department announced Friday that the US "decided to provide Ukraine enhanced defensive capabilities" aimed at building up Kiev's "defense capacity."

    The move follows reports from earlier this week that the State Department had approved export licenses for the commercial sale of small parties of weapons to the instability-wracked country by US arms makers.

    Following Washington's announcement, Russia warned the United States that its decision to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons encourages new bloodshed.

    On Saturday at midnight a new ceasefire went into effect in eastern Ukraine, but both sides have already claimed violations.

    Since the war in Ukraine broke out in April of 2014, more than ten thousand people have died and tens of thousands have been injured.

    Related:

    Situation in Ukraine to 'Explode' If US Sends Offensive Weapons to Kiev – MP
    US to Discuss With Russia Sending Peacekeepers to East Ukraine – Reports
    Tags:
    violence, conflict, supplies, weapons, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok