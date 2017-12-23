Register
18:31 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt

    Political Ambition, Sexual Secrets - Why Did Eric Schmidt Step Down at Alphabet?

    © AFP 2017/ DANI POZO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    612

    Trent Lapinski, a former Silicon Valley startup CEO and consultant in the tech industry, shared his views with Sputnik on possible reasons for Eric Schmidt's recent resignation as CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

    Schmidt announced that he was stepping down Thursday. Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines show hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan invited Lapinski, a crypto blockchain consultant in the tech industry, to discuss the news.

    [The interview starts at 160:26]

    ​Speaking with Lapinski, the hosts recalled that Schmidt is known to be a "serial womanizer," and that despite being married to Wendy Schmidt, he openly had relationships with numerous other women. The Schmidts are reported to have an open marriage.

    With all the recent sexual scandals riddling Hollywood, the US Congress and a number of media organizations, it is little wonder that Nixon and Stranahan drew a connection between this news and Schmidt's resignation.

    Lapinski, however, offered a different kind of connection.

    Police and other first responders respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on December 11, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith
    Terror Guides for Bomb Detonated in NYC Subway Can Still Be Found via Google - Report
    According to Lapinski, it is notable that Schmidt's resignation was announced mere hours after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order that blocks transactions of the property of persons involved in human rights abuses, human trafficking and corruption.

    During the 2016 US presidential race, Schmidt played an instrumental role in Hillary Clinton's campaign, acting as what Lapinski called a "CTO" of the campaign. This became known when Clinton campaign chair John Podesta's emails were shared on WikiLeaks. The emails revealed Schmidt secretly funded the Groundwork Foundation, a top technology provider for Clinton.

    "He has been in a position of power in Google that was unprecedented." Lapinski said. "We haven't seen a CEO of one of the world's most powerful companies having his hands down in politics for, gosh, seventy years."

    In fact, Schmidt has a long list of political connections. According to the New York Post, "some people internally referred to his role as ‘Google's secretary of state.'"

    "During President Barack Obama's administration, Mr. Schmidt, who has supported many Democratic politicians, prominently represented Google on policy matters," the newspaper writes. With Trump in office, though, Schmidt has become "eclipsed" by other Google employees, it says.

    Schmidt's romantic lifestyle could come into play if he decides to proceed with his political aspirations. In a time when US senators are resigning over sexual abuse allegations, going into politics with an open marriage record is "something new," as the radio hosts put it.

    "In Washington, cheating is not new. Not being monogamous is not new. That's done all time. But being in an open marriage? That's uncharted political territory," the hosts point out.

    "He's definitely not operating on spectrum of your standard Washington, DC, politician," Lapinski agrees. "He's used to operating from the shadows."

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Google Might Re-Conquer China With Artificial Intelligence
    If Schmidt enters the political arena, he must expect his lifestyle to have an impact. It may actuall force him to stay "in the shadows," Lapinski said. "He probably will have to continue to secretly fund startups like he has been. And he'll probably continue to do that. He is a puppet master."

    "He's a guy who doesn't exactly have a track record of transparency."

    Lapinski says he can't imagine how Schmidt is going to fare in Washington. Schmidt in his announcement said he is going to move into philanthropy, "whatever that means," Lapinski scoffed.

    Tech executives getting involved in philanthropy "usually hasn't work out all too well," he noted.

    Lapinski also pointed out that for a Silicon Valley CEO to go to Washington would be even an stranger move, as Silicon Valley companies typically refrain from openly engaging in politics, even though some, like Google, have supported political protests in the recent past.

    Trump has not visited the Bay Area since his rise to the Oval Office, although he was once a frequent visitor to San Francisco. Considering the US economy depends greatly on stock markets and Silicon Valley right now "is the stock market," in Lapinski's words, the disconnect between tech companies and the White House is only growing

    Related:

    Bitcoin, Fidget Spinners, and Making Slime: Top UK Google Searches Revealed
    Australia Set to Investigate Google, Facebook Over Their Impact on News Market
    Russian Media Watchdog Vows to Monitor News Output by Google, Other Corporations
    UK Group Demands Massive Compensation From Google Over Info Theft
    Tags:
    polygamy, resignation, politics, Alphabet Inc, Google, Eric Schmidt, United States, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok