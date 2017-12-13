Register
07:10 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria April 29, 2017.

    US Still Lacks Viable Policy on Syria After Daesh Destroyed - Ex-EU Adviser

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US government still lacks any realistic policy on how to deal with Syria after the destruction of Daesh terrorist group, former European Union (EU) consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The New Yorker magazine reported on Monday, citing officials, that the Trump administration will accept President Bashar Assad’s continued rule until Syria’s next election in 2021.

    "There is no plausible American policy regarding Syria with an even remote chance of influencing future political developments in this unfortunate, war-torn country," Paolo von Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute and professor of international affairs, BAU International University said on Tuesday.

    With the fight against Daesh soon coming to an end, there is no new guidance on what America would like to achieve in Syria, Schirach added.

    "Where is Washington in all this? Not in any place of special relevance. America has influence in north-eastern Syria," he said. "But its allies on the ground are mostly Kurdish forces that have very limited, if any, leverage on what will happen in Damascus."

    Now that Assad had recovered his firm hold on power with the consistent support of Russia, it was possible he could outlast Trump in office just as he had outlasted the previous two two-term presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Schirach suggested.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Maintaining Presence in Syria Heightens Risk of Clashes - Ex-Senate Adviser
    Trump and his administration needed to acknowledge the reality that they lacked the direct military power and diplomatic influence to significantly affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict, Schirach advised.

    US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert during a press briefing earlier on Tuesday said the United States is still committed to the Geneva Process but believes that the future of Syria will not include President Bashar Assad.

    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria to their permanent bases after over two years of an anti-terrorist aerial campaign. Russia will leave troops sufficient to run the navy base in Tartus and the air base in Hmeimim. On December 6, Putin said that Daesh had been defeated on both banks of the Euphrates river in Syria.

    The views and opinions expressed by Paolo von Schirach are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    White House Ready to Accept Assad’s Rule in Syria - Reports
    US Wants 'Seat at Table' in Syria to Shape Post-Conflict Arrangements
    US Plan to Keep Troops in Syria Threatens Hopes for Peace After Russian Pullout
    Tags:
    Daesh, Donald Trump, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok