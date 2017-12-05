Register
21:29 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

    Ex-Congressman: Dialogue Between US, Russia Is Vital to Restore Good Relations

    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The refusal of US lawmakers to have meetings with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is an embarrassment, former US Congressman Wayne Curtis Weldon told Sputnik.

    "That’s a shame. You don’t help anything by not talking and not having any discussions," Weldon said on the sidelines of the fourth annual "Doing Business With the Eurasian Economic Union Conference" in Washington, DC. "A lot of this is being driven by the press."

    The former US Congressman stressed that restoring relations between the Russian and US lawmakers is necessary.

    Weldon emphasized that the relationship between the United States and Russia currently is far worse than it was when he was elected to the US Congress in 1987 from the US state of Pennsylvania.

    "The American and Russian people have far more in common than they disagree on. The question today is: How do we start that process that I was involved in and was a leader in. It’s going to take time. It’s very important that we bring back the relationships between the elected officials," Weldon said on Monday.

    "Back then, the State Department had a program called the American Council of Young American Leaders. That program sent emerging leaders to the Soviet Union," Weldon said. "The friendships that i developed then are still my friends today. Even then, we had vast differences on policies, security, economics, we still were able to communicate and get to know each other as human beings."

    Jon Huntsman (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Russia, US Moving Away From Lowest Point in Bilateral Relations - US Ambassador to Russia
    The former congressman said such relations do not exist today. "It’s very dangerous. And it’s very troublesome because it means we don’t have those personal friendships and those personal relationships," Weldon added.

    Russia and the United States have to start where there are already common challenges, and where people can talk, he said."When I got involved and started with the Russian Duma, I focused on environment, energy and in some cases on security issues. So, there weren’t issues where we immediately disagreed, and that’s what has to happen today," he said.

    Weldon continued that needed are initiatives in all areas where there are already forged relationships such as in healthcare, cancer research, agriculture, energy and natural resources.

    "The thing that I am working on is a project with Russian financiers in the Middle East to build the first agricultural city growing organic foods. The second is a worldwide effort to link together all our first responders who deal with disasters. I am hoping that [Russian Defense Minister Sergey] Shoigu will become involved with that," Weldon said.

    Weldon went on to say, that there are members of the US Congress who want to know more about Russia and want to get involved, but the hysteria over Russia in the US corporate media prevents them from doing do.

    "The media is so acid toward Russia right now that anyone who tries to do anything, they immediately label them as if they are some kind of a foreign agent. And it’s very sad," Weldon said. "If they get at the press, we’ll tear them apart and the press is causing many of the problems, absolutely."

    Another obstacle is the fact that many younger members of Congress do not manage to travel much and have never been to Russia, Weldon pointed out.

    "Members of Congress who get elected, their constituents don’t want them to travel. So, a lot of them have never been to Russia, they’ve never met Russian people," he explained.

    Stand of the Sputnik news agency, news websites and radio broadcast service. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
    Fake FARA: Daily Beast Reports Sputnik Registers as Foreign Agent - Except it Hasn’t
    Commenting on the recent move by the US Congressional Press Galleries to take away credentials from the Russian RT broadcaster, Weldon said, "I don’t know the details of why they are making this move so I can’t comment on that; I think it’s always important to have dialogue."

    Weldon noted that United States had established and maintained dialogue during the time of the Soviet Union.

    "I did interviews when I was sent by the State Department. I did interviews with all the Russian media, with big media outlets. I was in their studios. I think we have to have that communication. If you don’t have communication, you are never going to get anything solved," Weldon said.

    Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told reporters earlier in December that he would advise his friends in the US Congress to meet with Antonov. However, Antonov said that the US congressmen rejected his requests for meetings. Anatoly Antonov was appointed as Russia's new ambassador to the United States on August 21. He succeeded Sergey Kislyak who served in this position from 2008-2017.The last months of Kislyak's work in Washington, DC were overshadowed by a US investigation into Russia's alleged collusion with Donald Trump's campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

    Russia Today logo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia Hysteria: US Congress Revokes RT’s Capitol Hill Press Credentials
    Both the US president's administration and Moscow have repeatedly denied the allegation of collusion. Russia has also repeatedly denied claims of meddling in the US election, emphasizing the allegations were absolutely groundless and such actions would run counter to Russia’s foreign policy principles.

    On Wednesday, the US Congressional Press Galleries voted to take away RT’s credentials after the broadcaster was forced to register under the 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

    The RT editor-in-chief said that after RT America registered under FARA on November 13, it began receiving letters from many of its long-standing partners saying they would be unable to maintain cooperation. Some of RT’s partners said they would have to work with the broadcaster under different conditions now that it registered as a foreign agent.

    Russia has responded by adopting a bill that allows it to designate foreign media funded abroad as foreign agents.

    Related:

    Russia, US Moving Away From Lowest Point in Bilateral Relations - Ambassador
    US to Reportedly Unveil National Security Strategy With Russia Among Key Threats
    US Ambassador to Russia Sets Restoring Moscow-Washington Trust as His Main Goal
    US Gen. Alleges Russia, China Building Weapons Against Military Assets in Space
    Ex-US Envoy McFaul Asks Russia's Antonov for Help Getting Off Sanctions List
    Tags:
    communications, acid, hysteria, investigation, collusion claims, lawmakers, dialogue, media, foreign agent, Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), restoration, cooperation, embarrassment, relations, US Congress, Wayne Curtis Weldon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok