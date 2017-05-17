Putin Says Hope Exists for Restoring Peace in Libya, Russia Ready to Help

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian leader recalled that representatives from Libya's rival political factions, including the head of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, and officials of the country's Government of National Accord (GNA), held a meeting on May 2.

"I think that there is hope for reaching civil peace in Libya. This country is very important in the region and important for Europe given the fact that it is becoming a certain transit point for large numbers of refugees, especially from Sub-Saharan Africa, into Europe," Putin said following his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

© AFP 2017/ Abdullah DOMA Russian Weapons Supply to Libya Hindered by UN Embargo - Libyan National Army

The Russian leader recalled that representatives from Libya's rival political factions, including the head of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, and officials of the country's Government of National Accord (GNA), held a meeting on May 2.

"We hope that the agreements reached at the meeting would be developed and this process would result in a speedy restoration of civil peace and the creation of a stable situation in Libya. As for us, we and our Italian friends, as well as everyone interested in normalizing the situation, including the regional states, are ready to provide all possible assistance to this process," the president added.

Libya has been in state of a civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern authorities act independently from the GNA in the west of the country and cooperate with the Libyan National Army led by Haftar.