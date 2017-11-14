Register
15:21 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Annette Vorreiter decorates a dual arm robot maid by Japan's Yaskawa Electric company during preparation of the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, Germany, Friday, April 18, 2008

    Sleep Easy: New Workplace Tech 'Won't Decrease Employment' – German Economist

    © AP Photo/ Joerg Sarbach
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 91 0 0

    Many employees are fearful that technological advances and increasing digitalization represent a threat to their jobs; on the contrary, a German study has come to the reassuring conclusion that digitization "hasn't decreased" unemployment and won't do so in the near future, author Dr. Enzo Weber told Sputnik Deutschland.

    The billion-dollar market in robots for industrial and service use is booming; by 2020, more than 1.7 million new industrial robots will be installed in factories worldwide. Sales of industrial robots are growing by an estimated 14% every year and service robots by 12% annually, according to the International Federation of Robotics.

    The trend has caused concern among some employees that they could ultimately be replaced by a robot.  A recent survey of people's feelings about automation found that millennials are anxious about automation, with 33 percent expressing worry that they would be replaced by a machine and 43 percent believing that they would lose their value as employees. The survey also found that 79% of executives think that robots will become co-workers for humans by 2020.

    Production at Yaskawa, a manufacturer of automation systems
    © Photo: Yaskawa
    Production at Yaskawa, a manufacturer of automation systems
    However, according to the findings of a recent study by researchers at the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB), these fears are unfounded. The report looks at the changes that digitalization has caused in the working world over the past five years, and predicted some changes for the next half-decade.

    "The overall level of employment will not decrease due to digitization, and so far it hasn't decreased," co-author of the study, called "Changes in the World of Work," Dr. Enzo Weber told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Younus Bouaoun, one of the few watch maker apprentices in Frankfurt, carries a large wall clock across a street in Frankurt, central Germany, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa
    End of an Era: Germany Considers Abolishing Eight-Hour Working Day
    He added that governments have an important role to play in ensuring that employees are well-qualified to meet the challenges of digitalization. This requires good planning and far-sighted policies so that people have the opportunity to train as new areas of employment spring up.

    "The overall goal has to be that those who are in work now can keep up with this digital technological change," the economist said, warning that governments must heed the lessons of the 1970s, when unemployment increased because "people's competences simply did not correspond to what was required on the labor market."

    Weber doesn't agree that machines will make humans obsolete in the near future. He pointed out that there are several spheres of work, such as teaching and healthcare, where a human touch is needed.

    "The world is full of unsolved problems, and the world of work is just something which has to be organized properly," he said. 

    FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) a humanoid robot created by Russian scientists
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Owtscharow
    FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) a humanoid robot created by Russian scientists
    The AIB study was commissioned by the German Council of Economic Experts, which submitted its annual report to Chancellor Angela Merkel last week. Chairman of the advisory panel Christoph Schmidt told Welt am Sonntag that the experts want to loosen German employment laws in order to "survive in our new digitized world."

    Schmidt, an economist at the at the RWI — Leibniz Institute for Economic Research, told the newspaper that Germany should abolish a law which prevents employees from working more than eight hours per day.

    "For example, companies need some security that they are not acting unlawfully if an employee attends a conference call in the evening, and then reads their emails at breakfast. This would not only help companies, but also employees who can work more flexibly with digital technology," he explained.

    Tags:
    workplace, robot, employment, unemployment, digital, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok