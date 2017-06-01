Register
01 June 2017
    Druse participate in a rally, demanding the return of the Golan Heights, captured by Israel in 1967, close to the Syrian border in Buqata in the Golan Heights, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016.

    Syria's War Could Mend Hostile Relations With Israel

    Suliman Mulhem
    Syria has staunchly backed Palestine, going to war with Israel on a number of occasions, ultimately costing Syria the Golan Heights. The two nations remain hostile to one another, with Israeli jets regularly carrying out attacks on Syrian soil, allegedly targeting weapon shipments destined for Hezbollah's militant wing.

    As a result of decades of hostility, anti-Zionism became central to, and embedded within modern Syrian society and politics. Despite decades of conflict, many Israelis still prefer Assad's government to the Islamist alternatives.

    "The informed Israeli public generally recognizes that there are no perfect options in Syria, neither for the Syrian people nor for Israeli security. A few follow the populist rallying cries to 'remove Assad,' but anyone who thinks through the fact that the rebels are inseparable from Islamist, al-Qaeda-related groups won't hold this view. America only found a few dozen fighters worth sponsoring; they promptly surrendered their arms to the Islamists. Even America's defense and intelligence establishment can't seem to figure it out, as when CIA-backed militants fought the Pentagon-backed Kurds," Zach D. Huff, a political consultant and former sergeant in the Israeli Defense Forces, told Sputnik.

    Syria's seemingly endless nationwide conflict, which has plagued the country since early 2011, saw Iran's influence initially increase, peaking in around 2014, with Hezbollah troops and IRGC advisers actively assisting the Syrian government in its fight against a consortium of Islamist groups. With its economy dwindling due to sanctions, and the destruction of its main economic hub, Aleppo city, Syria became increasingly dependent on Iran for financial and economic support.

    Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrives for a news conference in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/
    Tehran Accuses Trump Administration of 'Iranophobia' and 'Hostile Policies'

    Since then, Russia expanded its role in Syria, with its air force starting military operations in September 2015. Russia has also provided non-military aid, while also facilitating and mediating many key reconciliation deals with opposition groups across Syria.

    Unlike Iran, the Russian Federation isn't inherently hostile to the state of Israel, and its willingness and ability to negotiate and close deals with Assad's foes has been proven over the course of the Syrian civil war. This is at least a step in the right direction towards easing Syrian-Israeli tensions.

    It's easier for the West to endorse toppling a secular leader, leaving the consequences to the people and the region — a la Iraq and Libya — whereas the stakes involving regime change anywhere can be much higher for Israel. One tragedy is that Israel was able to negotiate with the Assad government before the uprising. Some preferred a 'weakened Assad' from the civil conflict. Yet the erosion of Syrian sovereignty through increased dependence on radical Hezbollah and Iran, further dampens near-term prospects for rapprochement as Israel reacts to minimize exposure to these elements along its borders," Zach D. Huff added, highlighting the need for Hezbollah's presence in Syria to decrease.

    Hassan Rouhani's recent re-election as President of Iran should also be met with optimism, as he is viewed as being more moderate and progressive than his main rival.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani visits the election office in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ President.ir/Handout
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani visits the election office in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017

    Although Iran has significantly developed its defense industry and military capabilities, it is unlikely that an alliance of Iranian, Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian forces would be able to defeat Israel, especially when Israel's nuclear capabilities are considered.

    Even if such a victory was possible, it would cause several issues and tragedies, with the inevitable persecution and massacring of Israelis — perhaps something akin to what we have seen Islamist militants do in Syria. Therefore, even as a pro-Assad Syrian, I would be obliged to support Israel in such a war.

    The normalization of relations between Israel and Syria would also present opportunities for economic and counterterrorism collaboration, while ultimately, also benefiting Palestine, as all stakeholders could work towards a common objective — building a stable and secure Palestine, to coexist alongside Israel.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

