Iranian President Rouhani Wins Re-Election, State TV Announces

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Who Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is

With 38.9 million votes counted, Rouhani won 22.8 million votes in Friday's hard-fought contest, compared to 15.5 million for hardline ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the Interior Ministry said, adding more votes were still to be tallied.

Over 40 million people voted in Friday's presidential election, with a total of 56 million people in Iran being eligible to vote. A turnout of roughly 70 percent led authorities to extend voting time by several hours until midnight.