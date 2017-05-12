Register
16:29 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    DRPK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    Nevertrumpers: US Delegation Seeking US-North Korea Dialogue in Oslo

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    19340

    Earlier in May, Yonhap, a South Korean news agency, published a report citing high-level diplomatic sources claiming North Korean officials had returned to informal negotiations with a United States-led delegation in Oslo, Norway, known as Track II talks.

    A South Korean JSA guard (front R) and North Korean guard (L) stand guard opposite each other at the border of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on September 25, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ KIM DOO-HO
    Why Seoul's Smooth Talk Paired With Trump's Tough Guy Tactics May Actually Help Resolve Korean Crisis
    Tom McGregor — The news sounded amazing, since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had ignored sharp criticisms from the international community after launching a series of failed long-range ballistics missiles tests in April.

    In response, US President Donald Trump vowed to take a tougher stand against Pyongyang. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted there could be a military response, such as the possibility of a pre-emptive strike against the North Korean regime.

    The tough talk sounded ominous, but in a sudden reversal just weeks ago, Trump spoke to Bloomberg and was asked if he would meet Kim face-to-face.

    "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him (Kim Jong Un), I would absolutely," Trump said. "I would be honored to do it."

    Shortly afterwards, Yonhap disclosed details of US-NK talks in Oslo.

    The Pyongyang delegation was led by Choe Son-hui, director general and North America bureau chief of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, while Suzanne DiMaggio is director and a senior fellow at New America, a think tank in Washington, DC.

    But why is Pyongyang reaching out to New America think tank?

    Nuclear explosion
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0? There's Still a Chance to Prevent Asian Nuclear War
    North Korean diplomats hope to improve bilateral relations with the US and Kim Jong Un might support a summit with President Trump that could usher in a new era of peace and stability for the Asia-Pacific region.

    Nevertheless, the North Korean delegation made a mistake by approaching senior officials at New America, since the think tank holds a strongly pessimistic viewpoint of the Trump administration.

    The current President and CEO of New America — Anne-Marie Slaughter — published commentaries that insist it's "not normal" for people to support Trump. She labeled him as a racist, religious bigot, sexist and showing "flippancy" in regards to world affairs.

    "Yet how can Americans who were and continue to be outraged at Trump's mockery of handicapped individuals, his dismissal and disparagement of racial and religious groups, his degradation of women, the vulgarity and flippancy with which he treats vitally important issues of national and international politics continue to make themselves heard?"," she wrote on January 19, 2017, in an op-ed for New America digital. "They can march as millions of women and men will on Saturday. They can continue to speak out about these issues to Trump supporters, even as many of us urge Republican friends whom we respect to take jobs with the administration, to assure that talented, competent, and principled people fill vitally important jobs. And they can organize groups across party lines to speak out against hate, reaching out to those Trump voters who say they reject Trump's tactics and rhetoric."

    Slaughter has every right to criticize President Trump, but her political views become problematic when North Korean officials approach senior officials at her think tank under the assumption they have close ties to the White House.

    Yonhap is quoted as saying: "It's their first Track II meeting in half a year. The previous session was given in Geneva, Switzerland," which gives the impression an all-important US-NK Summit may soon occur.

    But there's no reason to believe that's true. The US State Department refused to issue a public statement on the Oslo Talks, while South Korean officials had dubbed it as fake news.

    "Since the launch of the Trump administration, the allies are maintaining watertight coordination on the North Korea issue through an unprecedented level of bilateral communications in frequency and intensity, indicating that Washington would not have made such an important offer without consultation with Seoul," a South Korean Foreign Ministry official told Yonhap on May 9.

    A South Korean man watches a TV news showing a file footage of North Korea's nuclear test at the Seoul train station in Seoul, South Korea
    © East News/ AP/LJM102
    North Korean Diplomat: Pyongyang ‘Not Afraid’ to Continue Nuclear Tests
    To promote peace in Asia, President Trump made a smart move to say he would meet Kim Jong Un, "under the right conditions," but senior officials at New America should not have agreed to talks with North Korean officials, considering their Never-Trump backgrounds.

    New America, according to news reports, appears to have misled Pyongyang to believe the US-based think tank was serving on behalf of the US State Department to ease diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

    That's not only unfair to President Trump, but for all those who hope they will witness a more peaceful Korean Peninsula in the future.

     

    Tom McGregor is a commentator and editor for CCTV.com news website, based in Beijing.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says Will Not Draw 'Red Line' With North Korea Like Obama Did in Syria
    Trump Doesn’t Care About Your Hurt Knee: Worry About North Korea Instead!
    South Korea: Rising Moon of the East
    Tags:
    U.S. Department of State, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, South Korea, Norway, Oslo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok