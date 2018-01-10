Rossiya Segodnya Opens City Press Center Hotline for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Journalists will be able to ask questions in Russian and English about accreditation at the press centers, as well as about the centers’ hours and available services 24/7 by calling +7 (495) 645 6433; +7 (495) 645 6434.
Accreditation through the city press centers, which are designed to help journalists who cover cultural and sporting events during the World Cup matches, is available at the website footballcitymediacenter.ru. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 through July 15, 2018. The city press centers are run by Rossiya Segodnya media group. Such press centers were successfully organized during the 2017 Confederations Cup and at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
READ MORE: Rossiya Segodnya Launches 2018 FIFA World Cup Website for Non Accredited Media
Rossiya Segodnya is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news, and to inform international audiences about different views on key events, including stories that other media keep silent on. Rossiya Segodnya has a range of information resources, including Sputnik, RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, and InoSMI.
All comments
Show new comments (0)