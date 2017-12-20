Register
    Art objects installed on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final Draw

    Rossiya Segodnya Launches 2018 FIFA World Cup Website for Non Accredited Media

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency has launched a website, operating in Russian and English, for the Russian and foreign media outlets not accredited to the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches.

    The site www.footballcitymediacenter.ru provides information about the requirements and procedures for media accreditation, as well as the addresses and working hours of the press centers in all 11 World Cup host cities. By using the site journalists will be able to keep up with the latest news and get photoreports of key events at the press centers.

    2018 World Cup Players in Porcelain
    YouTube/Sputnik
    2018 FIFA World Cup Players to be Created of Porcelain
    The 2018 FIFA World Cup matches will be hosted by 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Rossiya Segodnya will operate multimedia press centers that will assist journalists in covering public, cultural, citywide and sports-related events unfolding in each host region and city against the backdrop of the Cup.

    Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news, and to inform international audiences about different views on key events, including stories that other media keep silent on. Rossiya Segodnya has a range of information resources, including Sputnik, RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, and InoSMI.

    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (58)

    Tags:
    website, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Rossiya Segodnya, Russia
