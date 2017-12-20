Rossiya Segodnya Launches 2018 FIFA World Cup Website for Non Accredited Media

The site www.footballcitymediacenter.ru provides information about the requirements and procedures for media accreditation, as well as the addresses and working hours of the press centers in all 11 World Cup host cities. By using the site journalists will be able to keep up with the latest news and get photoreports of key events at the press centers.
Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a multimedia international news and information agency with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of global news, and to inform international audiences about different views on key events, including stories that other media keep silent on. Rossiya Segodnya has a range of information resources, including Sputnik, RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, and InoSMI.
All comments
Show new comments (0)