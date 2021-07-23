Register
19:46 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union (AU) building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017

    Israel Granted Observer Status at African Union After Two Decades of Lobbying

    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105013/12/1050131268_0:153:3500:2121_1200x675_80_0_0_1e4bf41d0dbb0977686118d2ddd7767f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107231083448765-israel-granted-observer-status-at-african-union-after-two-decades-of-lobbying/

    The African Inion's predecessor the OAU, established in 1963, enshrined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the post-colonial African states. But the AU has sent peacekeeping troops to intervene in conflicts — notably in Somalia.

    The African Union (AU) has granted observer status to Israel after nearly 20 years of lobbying by the Jewish state harshly criticised by many of the bloc's leaders.

    Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Burundi and Chad Aleli Admasu officially presented his credentials to AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat at the association's headquarters in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

    “This is a day of celebration for Israel-Africa relations,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, noting that his country had diplomatic relations with 46 of the 55 African nation states and "wide-ranging partnerships and joint cooperation in many different fields including trade and aid." 

    Israel held observer status in the AU's predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), but was not admitted on the same basis when the AU was founded in 2002.

    “This corrects the anomaly that has existed for almost two decades and is an important part of strengthening the fabric of Israel’s foreign relations,” Lapid said. "It will help us strengthen our activities on the African continent and with the member states of the organisation."

    But Faki stressed that the AU "has been very clear on its position that in the issue of Palestine and Israel, a Two State Solution is necessary for a peaceful co-existence."

    A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union (AU) building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    African Union Suspends Mali After Second Military Coup, Threatens Sanctions
    In May this year the AU Commission chairman condemned Israel's "bombardments" of the Gaza Strip and "violent attacks" by Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, accusing the Israeli Defences Forces of acting "in stark violation of international law".

    The OAU, established in 1963, enshrined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the post-colonial African states. But the AU has sent peacekeeping troops to intervene in conflicts — notably in Somalia.

    The OAU excluded South Africa, which then included the former German colony of South-West Africa — now Namibia — until the abolition of the apartheid system. The kingdom of Morocco withdrew in 1984 after the organisation recognised Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara as a sovereign state.

    AU member Egypt is the only African nation to share a land border with Israel, and controls one side of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza. Israel invaded and occupied African soil in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula during the 1967 Six-Day War, finally returning control in 1982 under the terms of a 1979 peace treaty brokered by US president Jimmy Carter.

    South Africa has had frequently-strained relations with Israel since the end of apartheid over its treatment of Palestinian inhabitants of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. Freedom struggle veterans have likened the situation there to apartheid, even comparing it unfavourably to pre-1990 South Africa. Israel was one of a handful of countries that openly sold arms to the apartheid government.

    In 2019 Pretoria downgraded its diplomatic mission to Tel Aviv to a consulate only after ambassador Sisa Ngombane's term ended. Ngombane had previously been recalled for four months in May 2018 in protest at Israel's crackdown on the Great March of Return protests by Palestinians following then-US president Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in which troops shot dead of protesters.

    Related:

    Pegasus: Pakistan Calls for UN Intervention to Probe India's Involvement in Spying on PM Imran Khan
    Boycotts Against Israel Are a 'New Form of Terrorism', Says Country’s President
    South African Dockers’ Union Refuses to Unload Israeli Ship in Protest at Gaza Bombing
    Tags:
    East Jerusalem, occupied territories, West Bank, South Africa, Palestine, Gaza Strip, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, African Union (AU), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse