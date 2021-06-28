Register
22:38 GMT28 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron (C) has a lunch break with French troops during his visit to France's Barkhane counter-terrorism operation in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali, on May 19, 2017.

    ‘Everything Has Become Worse’: Mali Protests Demand French Troops Leave as Operation Barkhane Ends

    © AFP 2021 / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105427/53/1054275382_0:213:4134:2538_1200x675_80_0_0_515518fbcde5439d0709a113b042d90f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202106281083261177-everything-has-become-worse-mali-protests-demand-french-troops-leave-as-operation-barkhane-ends/

    A protest by a popular group took place in the Malian capital of Bamako demanding French troops leave the country. The protest comes as hundreds of French troops are slated to stay in Mali even as France’s Operation Barkhane comes to a close.

    The Friday protest by Yerewolo - Debout sur Les Remparts (The Worthy Sons - Standing on the Ramparts) demanded French troops leave the Sahelian nation, where they have been fighting Islamist rebel groups since 2013. The group has been a consistently anti-French voice in Malian politics for years.

    ​"I would be so happy, like at a party, if France quit Mali today,” local resident Bakary Coulibaly said at the protest, according to Africa News. “Really. Ever since we trusted them with our security, everything has become worse."

    Pape Diallo, a spokesperson for Yerewolo - Debout sur Les Remparts, told the outlet that an incident last week in which 12 German peacekeepers in the country as part of the United Nations mission MINUSMA were wounded in an ambush was ultimately the fault of the French.

    "There are injured Germans, that has saddened us because Germany here is not seen as an occupying force,” Diallo said. “But they are being manipulated by the French, in fact. Germany came here with good intentions to protect us from terrorists, but today they find themselves inside the Machiavellian schemes of France.”

    According to local reports, the protesters appealed to Russia for help fighting the Islamist militias in northern and eastern Mali, where French troops have been engaged since 2013. The request may be related to the success of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), whose fight against rebel groups has made quick headway since Russian instructors arrived in December 2020 to train FACA forces, despite French and European Union training missions operating with FACA for years.

    France, the former colonial power that ruled Mali until 1960, sent troops to fight Tuareg tribes rebelling against Bamako in 2013 at the request of the Malian government under the aegis of Operation Serval. A coup d’etat against the government of Amadou Toumani Touré in 2012 by soldiers mutinying over the poor conduct of the war against the Tuaregs only created further chaos in Mali, allowing Tuareg forces to quickly advance over half the country’s territory. The destruction of nearby Libya brought Islamist groups to the region as well, including groups pledging themselves to Daesh* and al-Qaeda**. 

    Last month, Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, the follow-on operation to Serval, after another military coup in Bamako that the French president denounced as a “coup within a coup.” Malian Col. Assimi Goita, leader of the August 2020 coup that brought down the deeply unpopular but democratically-elected government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta after months of mass protests, forced the civilian leadership of the interim government from office in May 2021, prompting international outcry. 

    Barkane was widely viewed as a “forever war,” suffering from the same kind of “mission creep” as the related US War on Terror. It is deeply opposed by both the French public and the public of the five Sahelian nations that partnered with France, including Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad. Attacks on civilians by French forces have bred a deep resentment, such as a wedding in Mali that French aircraft bombed in early January 2021, which the Ministry of the Armed Forces claimed to be a terrorist training camp.

    Macron’s first term as president ends in April 2022, and he kicked off his re-election campaign at the beginning of June.

    However, the 5,100 French troops in the Sahel aren’t all going home: several hundred will remain in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger as part of the Takuba Task Force, a special forces operation against terrorist groups in the Lpitako region, which straddles the tri-nation border area.

    *Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS), al-Qaeda - terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Mali is Just the Latest: US Africa Command Trained Troops Behind at Least Seven Coups in 13 Years
    Paris Suspends Military Cooperation With Mali Until Getting ‘Guarantees’ on Civilian Power Transfer
    World Bank Pauses $140 Million in Payments to Mali as it ‘Assesses the Situation’ After Coup
    Tags:
    War on Terror, protest, French troops, Mali
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse