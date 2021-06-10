Register
    A French soldier prepares for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali, 19 May 2017

    France's Macron Announces Termination of Counterinsurgency Operation in Africa's Sahel Region

    World
    France has deployed thousands of troops across the Sahel in a War on Terror-style campaign against Islamist militants. The campaign, which began in 2013, has seen the deployment of French, Estonian, Swedish and Czech troops to countries including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an end to Operation Barkhane, the ambitious Paris-led counter-terrorism campaign in western and central Africa.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Macron said the mission would be shelved as part of a "profound transformation" of France's military presence in the region which would include a partial withdrawal of troops, and added that the operation would be replaced with an international force in which France would be participating.

    This Feb. 6, 2013, file photo shows French armoured vehicles heading towards the Niger border before making a left turn north in Gao, northern Mali.
    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    Paris Suspends Military Cooperation With Mali Until Getting ‘Guarantees’ on Civilian Power Transfer
    "The time has come: the continuation of our commitment in the Sahel will not be in the same way," he said, suggesting that Paris could not keep working with governments in the region which choose to negotiate with Islamist militants. His comments follow a deterioration of ties between Paris and the new authorities in the nation of Mali, which recently experienced a military coup.

    "We will have to hold a dialogue with our African and European partners. We will keep a counter-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred troops...and there will be a second pillar that will engage in cooperation, and which we will reinforce," he said. Macron specified that the remaining French presence would not be based on a "constant framework."

    Paris formally began Operation Barkhane in 2014, although the first troop deployment took place a year earlier, when France began a military operation in northern Mali to assist local forces against Islamist groups which had taken control of the area. France's 4,500 troop deployment grew to 5,100 personnel in February 2020 after a summit with its African allies.

    Macron made the remarks ahead of the G7 and NATO summits.

    Elsewhere in his remarks, the French president suggested that the Western alliance was "in a situation which requires urgent clarification," saying that it needed to work on ties with Russia and to take account of the configuration of Europe. He added that from his perspective, China should be treated as "the main subject" for NATO. "We need to know who our enemies are and where," he said.

    Macron also said that NATO needs to work on improving relations between allies, and said in this regard that he planned to have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. France and Turkey suffered a major downturn in relations last year amid the Greek-Cypriot-Turkish spat over gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea, during which France provided support to the Greek and Cypriot side. The feud escalated earlier this year amid Macron's efforts to crack down on Islamic fundamentalism in his country, which Erdogan characterized as an expression of "Islamophobia."

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

