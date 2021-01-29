Sputnik V Vaccine Authorised in Republic of Guinea, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicine of the Republic of Guinea", the fund said in a press release.
The Republic of Guinea becomes the second country in Africa to approve the vaccine, the fund said. It has now joined Russia, Belarus, Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary and the UAE, where Sputnik V was cleared for use.
Russia's Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 and was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered on 11 August.
Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.
