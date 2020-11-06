Ethiopian Military Deploys Air Power in Opposition-Controlled Tigray Region

The Ethiopian Air Force has carried out strikes against opposition-controlled military positions in Tigray province, destroying military hardware and arms depots in and around the region's capital of Mekelle, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has announced.
The strikes, described by the prime minister as the "first round of the operation" against the region's Tigray People's Liberation Front government, were said to have "completely destroyed rockets and other heavy weapons" possessed by the TPLF.
Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his role in the effort to end the war between Ethiopia and its former province of Eritrea, insisted that Addis Ababa's military campaign had "clear, limited and achievable objectives," including the disarmament of "any security force of the regional state."
Characterizing the TPLF government as a "junta" and a group of "fugitives from justice," Ahmed vowed to continue the operation until the regional authorities was "made accountable by law." He also accused TPLF of "using the civilian population" of the region "as human shields."
The International Committee of the Red Cross issued a statement Friday calling on all parties in the clashes in northern Ethiopia "to respect people's lives and property as well as their access to timely medical care and assistance."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
