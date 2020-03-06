First Videos of Explosion Aftermath Near US Embassy in Tunis Emerge

Social media users have shared numerous photos and videos of the explosion site in the Tunisian capital, showing people running on the streets.
The attacker detonated an explosive belt targeting security forces on the way to the US Embassy, radio station Mosaique FM reported.
According to reports, at least five people have been injured in the blast, however, the number of victims may increase.
In the meantime, Tunisian law enforcement has started an investigation into the matter.
عملية انتحارية أمام سفارة #امريكا في #تونس pic.twitter.com/r73h3SDiww— GENERAL⚔🇹🇳 (@Haykel7) March 6, 2020
Une grande explosion près de l’ambassade des états-unis au Lac 2...— Zied Jendoubi (@Ziedjnb) March 6, 2020
Aucune information sur la source de l’explosion...#Tunisie pic.twitter.com/zUyarZaATy
Forte détonation/explosion au niveau du Lac 2 .. 🤔 #Tunis #Tunisie pic.twitter.com/fEwxFHyGXd— The Godfather (@Al_Pacino_) March 6, 2020
Last June, four people, including security forces, were injured in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle and took place on central Tunis' Habib Bourguiba Avenue near the French Embassy.
