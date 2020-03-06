First Videos of Explosion Aftermath Near US Embassy in Tunis Emerge

An explosion took place earlier on 6 March in the district of the US embassy in Tunis, the Interior Ministry stated, without specifying the nature of the explosion, while several public media outlets reported that a man blew himself up.

Social media users have shared numerous photos and videos of the explosion site in the Tunisian capital, showing people running on the streets.

The attacker detonated an explosive belt targeting security forces on the way to the US Embassy, radio station Mosaique FM reported.

According to reports, at least five people have been injured in the blast, however, the number of victims may increase.

In the meantime, Tunisian law enforcement has started an investigation into the matter.

Une grande explosion près de l’ambassade des états-unis au Lac 2...

Aucune information sur la source de l’explosion...#Tunisie pic.twitter.com/zUyarZaATy — Zied Jendoubi (@Ziedjnb) March 6, 2020

Last June, four people, including security forces, were injured in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle and took place on central Tunis' Habib Bourguiba Avenue near the French Embassy.