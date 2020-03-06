Man Blows Himself Up Near US Embassy in Tunisian Capital

According to Tunisian media, the attacker detonated an explosive belt while riding a motorbike, targeting a security patrol on the road leading to the embassy.

A suicide bomber has detonated an explosive device next to the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis, the country's authorities reported on Friday.

Shams FM radio reported that the attack did not result in any casualties except for the terrorist himself.​ Radio Mosaique, in turn, reported that five security forces members were injured in the attack.

The police said that the attack targeting the US Embassy was “bound to fail”. Law enforcement officers were quoted by AFP as saying that they had prevented the assailant's attempt to enter the embassy, but added that there were several injured, without specifying the exact number.

A state of emergency has been in place in Tunisia since 2015 following a string of terror attacks on tourists and elite presidential guards.

The measure has been maintained in order to reassure tourists, who account for a sizable share of the Mediterranean nation’s revenues. The number of holidaymakers has rebounded in recent years.