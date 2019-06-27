A blast has been heard in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Thursday, Reuters reported citing eyewitnesses.
A suicide bombing targeting a police car in Habib Bourguiba Street in Tunis https://t.co/lc9xL9a6bQ via @AlArabiya_Brk pic.twitter.com/iH3uBwP824— Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) 27 июня 2019 г.
According to eyewitness reports, the suicide bomber triggered an explosive device in front of a police car, leaving several people injured.
A video has appeared on Facebook showing Tunisian police and other emergency services dealing with the aftermath of the blast. In the clip, at least one injured person can be seen.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)