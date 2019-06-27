Explosion Rocks Tunisian Capital City Tunis - Eyewitness Reports

The attack reportedly targeted a police car in Charles-de-Gaule street in downtown Tunis.

A blast has been heard in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Thursday, Reuters reported citing eyewitnesses.

A suicide bombing targeting a police car in Habib Bourguiba Street in Tunis https://t.co/lc9xL9a6bQ via @AlArabiya_Brk pic.twitter.com/iH3uBwP824 — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) 27 июня 2019 г.

According to eyewitness reports, the suicide bomber triggered an explosive device in front of a police car, leaving several people injured.

A video has appeared on Facebook showing Tunisian police and other emergency services dealing with the aftermath of the blast. In the clip, at least one injured person can be seen. ​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW