Register
15:39 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken Monday, April 16, 2018, a U.S. and Niger flag are raised side by side at the base camp for air forces and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.

    Pentagon Fears Losing ‘Freedom of Manoeuvre’ in Africa Amid Growing Russian, Chinese Clout - Report

    © AP Photo / Carley Petesch
    Africa
    Get short URL
    350

    Earlier, US National Security Advisor John Bolton accused Moscow and Beijing of “deliberately and aggressively” attempting to extend their “predatory” influence over the African continent, and said that all US efforts were aimed at “further[ing] US priorities in the region.”

    Previously unpublished written Congressional testimony by Marine Corps General Thomas Waldhauser, former head of US Africa Command (US AFRICOM), and Army General Stephen Townsend, who replaced him at the post late last month, shows growing concerns among the Pentagon over Russia and China’s growing diplomatic, economic and military influence over Africa, The Intercept has reported.

    By statistics alone, China seems to be the larger prospective ‘problem’ for Washington, given the country’s whopping $170 billion in trade with the continent in 2017 (compared with $39 billion for the US the same year), and the membership of 39 of Africa’s 54 states as partners in China’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure plan. Russian trade with the continent amounted to $17.4 billion in 2017, with projects focusing on nuclear power, technology, oil and gas, and has grown over three-fold since 2009. A similar trend has been observed in Russian and Chinese cultural influence, according to the Pentagon, with Chinese government-sponsored Confucius Institutes and Russia’s Russkiy Mir Foundation said to be operating in 20 and nine African countries, respectively. Russian and Chinese arms sales, security agreements, private military contractor operations, and the prospects of more Chinese bases on the continent alongside the existing base in Djibouti are another concern, AFRICOM fears.

    While Gen. Waldhauser’s public Senate Armed Services testimony focused mostly on Russia’s efforts in the Central African Republic, Algeria, Libya and Sudan, The Intercept noted that his written responses also mentioned six other countries ‘susceptible’ to alleged “Russian exploitative efforts,” including Angola, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania and Tunisia.

    Echoing Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton’s earlier claims about Russia providing military assistance in exchange for various economic partnerships, Waldhauser stressed that AFRICOM was working “with a host of partners to be the military partner of choice in Africa,” without specifying the exact nature of US activities.

    Chinese Troops Drill Outside New Base in Djbouti
    © PLA-Navy
    Chinese Troops Drill Outside New Base in Djbouti

    China Threatens to Push US Military Out

    As far as China is concerned, Waldhauser warned that the country could inhibit US military access to Africa “within the next decade,” as the country moves to expand its military footprint on the continent.

    “China is actively working with African partners to open new bases in several locations across the continent,” he wrote. “By working with other [African] nations…we may be able to ensure that when China or Russia do gain military access to ports, bases, or airspace, that they are unable to take full advantage of that access to threaten US freedom of maneuver in and around Africa,” the general stressed.

    Townsend, meanwhile, took aim at China’s military aid to the continent, commenting on the need to point out the superiority of US-made weapons systems to the US’s African partners. “China has provided Nigeria with armed unmanned aerial systems…but the poor quality of the platforms has contributed to infrequent use. Low cost and short delivery timelines entice African partners to purchase Chinese equipment, but purchases frequently do not address the underlying military need. We need to tell this story to a greater extent,” he wrote.

    Reaper drone
    © AFP 2019 / DOMINIQUE FAGET
    Reaper drone

    Outside Powers’ ‘Harmful Influence’

    Commenting on the senior Pentagon officials’ testimony, Temi Ibirogba, a researcher focusing on African affairs at the Center for International Policy, a Washington-based think tank, accused Gen. Waldhauser of hypocrisy. “Waldhauser’s claim…that non-African powers have a harmful influence in Africa is true – and the US is one of those powers,” she stressed, adding that, particularly in the last two decades, Washington’s “overly militarized” foreign policy “correlates to an increase in violence on the continent rather than deterrence.”

    “American officials seem to have the false perception that American foreign policy is loved and welcomed by Africans, but it’s really the Chinese who are winning there at the moment,” she emphasised.

    © AP Photo / Uncredited
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at a China-Africa development forum. File photo.

    The US has waged dozens of campaigns, including regime change operations, coup d’états and outright military attacks in Africa since the Cold War, when it fought for ideological and geopolitical control of the continent with the USSR as countries gained their independence from the European colonial powers starting in the 1950s. These operations have continued into the present, with the US presently maintaining a troop presence in well over a dozen African countries, including Cameroon, Niger and Somalia, along with at least 34 military bases, including infrastructure for drone strikes. The US has claimed that many of its current operations are aimed at combating terrorism. However, a recent report by the Pentagon’s own Africa Centre for Strategic Studies has shown that Islamist violence on the continent has seen a dramatic spike in recent years, in spite of an increased troop presence.

    Related:

    It Has Africa’s Most Thriving Economy But Could Ethnic Tensions Shatter Ethiopia?
    Africa Launches Historic 55-Country Free-Trade Agreement
    China Awarded Lucrative Contracts for Gold Refinement in Africa
    Wasted Effort? Islamist Violence Rises in Africa Despite US Military Arrival
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse