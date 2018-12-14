Bolton: US Strategy in Africa Is to Oppose ‘Opaque’ Chinese, Russian Influence

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Russia and China were “deliberately and aggressively” attempting to expand their influence over the African continent and that US strategy has to focus on countering them.

Although noting that the new US strategy would include trade and counterterrorism, Bolton devoted most of his speech to opposing the “predatory” ambitions of Russia and China, who “are deliberately and aggressively targeting their investments in the region to gain a competitive advantage over the United States,” the BBC reported.

READ MORE: Bolton Says Sino Economic Changes Could Impact China's Political System

“Under our new approach, every decision we make, every policy we pursue, and every dollar of aid we spend will further US priorities in the region,” Bolton said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

The US National Security Adviser accused China of “bribes, opaque agreements and the strategic use of debt to hold states in Africa captive to Beijing's wishes and demands.” He announced a new program, “Prosper Africa”, to support American investment across the continent and provide alternatives to Chinese projects.

Those projects, he said, were turning some African countries into economic vassals of China. Zambia owes Beijing $6 billion to $10 billion, according to Bolton, and is at risk of having the Chinese take over its national power company.

Bolton also highlighted Chinese influence in Djibouti, which he said could have a direct impact on US military base which is used for countering terrorism in the region. Earlier this year, Bolton said the Chinese fired military-grade laser beams at American aircraft, injuring two pilots.

© AP Photo / Dake Kang Bolton 'Knew in Advance' of Huawei CFO Arrest as Trudeau Denies Political Motive

Bolton also accused Russia of increasing its presence in Africa by advancing “its political and economic relationships with little regard for the rule of law or accountable and transparent governance.”

“[Russia] continues to sell arms and energy in exchange for votes in the United Nations" and is extracting “natural resources from the region for its own benefit”, Bolton added.

The newly announced strategy fits in line with measures the Trump administration has been taking to gain influence on the African continent. Earlier this year, Trump signed a bill to double the funding of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, which finances American businesses in developing nations. Starting in October, the agency will have $60 billion to dole out in the form of loans, loan insurance and equity.