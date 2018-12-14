Register
    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Bolton: US Strategy in Africa Is to Oppose ‘Opaque’ Chinese, Russian Influence

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Russia and China were “deliberately and aggressively” attempting to expand their influence over the African continent and that US strategy has to focus on countering them.

    Although noting that the new US strategy would include trade and counterterrorism, Bolton devoted most of his speech to opposing the “predatory” ambitions of Russia and China, who “are deliberately and aggressively targeting their investments in the region to gain a competitive advantage over the United States,” the BBC reported.

    READ MORE: Bolton Says Sino Economic Changes Could Impact China's Political System

    “Under our new approach, every decision we make, every policy we pursue, and every dollar of aid we spend will further US priorities in the region,” Bolton said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

    Prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Mulling Over 'Variety of Things' to Stop Nord Stream 2 Construction - Bolton
    The US National Security Adviser accused China of “bribes, opaque agreements and the strategic use of debt to hold states in Africa captive to Beijing's wishes and demands.” He announced a new program, “Prosper Africa”, to support American investment across the continent and provide alternatives to Chinese projects.

    Those projects, he said, were turning some African countries into economic vassals of China. Zambia owes Beijing $6 billion to $10 billion, according to Bolton, and is at risk of having the Chinese take over its national power company.

    Bolton also highlighted Chinese influence in Djibouti, which he said could have a direct impact on US military base which is used for countering terrorism in the region. Earlier this year, Bolton said the Chinese fired military-grade laser beams at American aircraft, injuring two pilots.

    In this March 13, 2018, photo, the logo of Huawei is displayed at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Bolton 'Knew in Advance' of Huawei CFO Arrest as Trudeau Denies Political Motive
    Bolton also accused Russia of increasing its presence in Africa by advancing “its political and economic relationships with little regard for the rule of law or accountable and transparent governance.”

    “[Russia] continues to sell arms and energy in exchange for votes in the United Nations" and is extracting “natural resources from the region for its own benefit”, Bolton added.

    The newly announced strategy fits in line with measures the Trump administration has been taking to gain influence on the African continent. Earlier this year, Trump signed a bill to double the funding of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, which finances American businesses in developing nations. Starting in October, the agency will have $60 billion to dole out in the form of loans, loan insurance and equity.

