Fans Mourn Ivory Coast Star DJ Arafat After Motorcycle Death

DJ Arafat, 33, an Ivory Coast singer with a huge following in French-speaking western and central African countries, has died after a road accident in his home city of Abidjan, Aljazeera reported Monday, citing local media.

The singer, whose real name was Ange Didier Huon, had reportedly been driving a motorbike and smashed into a vehicle. DJ Arafat was rushed to an Abidjan hospital in critical condition where he later died.

According to local media reports, around 1,000 fans gathered in front of the hospital in Abidjan's Cocody suburb where the singer died, weeping and chanting, "Arafat cannot die", Aljazeera reported.

Our beloved brother DJ Arafat finally give up the ghost so painful 😭 😭 😭 RIP we love you pic.twitter.com/g0Rog0JNwP — Daddy Shugar (@DaddyShugar1) August 12, 20190

"We are all in shock", Ickx Fontaine, an Ivorian producer and hip-hop specialist told AFP , adding that "he was a real singer and a drummer [...] He gave a new breath of life to coupe-decale".

RIP Dj Arafat 😭😭😭😭 words can't Express my love for you ...am really going to miss you my Arafat .... oh my God.... I pray for grace pic.twitter.com/oDTLMQGC2u — Sarah Onyebolise (@SOnyebolise) August 12, 2019

DJ Arafat was named "Best Artist of the Year" at the Ivorian "Coupe-decale" Awards in 2016 and 2017. He has released 11 albums of primarily dance music combined wih rapid percussion, choppy rhythms and hip hop-style vocals.

RIP @djarafat hmmmm life, still can’t believe it we almost recorded a Sound together danmmm pic.twitter.com/YF3CSaaWUt — #TheSkillTeam (@kecheGh) August 12, 2019

Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be held to honour the musician, Al Jazeera said.