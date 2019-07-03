An explosion of a bomb-laden motorcycle on Qanawat street in the Syrian city of Sweida has left 3 dead and 7 injured, according to SANA.

A Sweida health department director said that three civilians were killed and 7 others were wounded in the terrorist explosion, according to SANA.

Earlier, SANA reported that a motorbike bomb targeted Qanawat street in Sweida city, killing 4 "martyrs" and leaving many injured.

No further details were immediately available.

Last month several explosions rocked the three Syrian cities of Damascus, Raqqa and Qamishli. The latter led to "injuries and fatalities" among civilians, however, no specific numbers were provided.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories earlier seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.