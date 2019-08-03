Young Bull Knocks Man Down and Gores Him to Death at Spanish Festival - Reports

The El Pinós festival, which includes traditional bull running and bullfighting, taking place in Spain’s south-eastern Alicante province has been marked by a tragic incident after a bull was released, El Pais reported.

A 26-year-old man was standing near some steps at the El Pinós festival when he was attacked by a bull, according to El Pais, citing a video from the Telecinco TV channel.

The broadcaster showed a disturbing video of a bull goring a man who was trying to find shelter behind some stairs in an arena.

According to reports, the bull gored the man's left calf after knocking him down, leading to the man's death on the operating table at Elda Hospital.

The video of the incident has been published online.

WARNING: The following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilities.

Mayor of El Pinós Lazaro Azorin has expressed his condolences to the family of the departed, saying that the town is “heartbroken” and that the start of the festival "could not have been sadder".

In recent years, bull running and The El Pinós festival, which includes traditional bull running and bullfighting, taking place in Spain’s south-eastern Alicante province has been marked by a tragic incident after a bull was released, El Pais reported..fighting have been topics of serious discussions, due to the many injuries caused to both humans and animals involved.