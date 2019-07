The Spanish city of Pamplona is holding its annual festival of San Fermin, a tradition carried out for more than 800 years, from 6 to 14 of July.

Besides a pyrotechnic show and a number of folklore-related events, the San Fermin festival is famous for the encierro, or the running of the bulls that rarely ends without injuries for its participants.

Over one million people participate in the festival annually.

