Libya's Mitiga Airport Suspends Air Traffic Following Air Strike - Airport Authority

Mitiga is the only functioning airport in Tripoli, Libya's capital, and has been targeted by the Libyan National Army, commanded by General Khalifa Haftar.

Libya's Mitiga airport suspended air traffic on Saturday after it came under aerial attack, the airport authority stated on its Facebook page.

Last month, Mitiga was forced to close its incoming and outgoing air traffic on two occasions after being targeted by air strikes.

Libya's capital Tripoli, which is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), has been under attack by the forces of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar since April. Haftar announced that the LNA would clear the city of GNA forces, which he described as "terrorists".

The North African nation has been engulfed in an armed conflict between opposing political forces since Western-backed militants murdered the country's former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The GNA, established by the international community with its capital in Tripoli, enjoys the support of the UN and controls the western part of the country. But its authority is disputed by the LNA, led by Haftar, who is loyal to the elected legislative body in Tobruk and controls the country's east.