Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters in Capital's North

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudan’s longtime ruler Omar Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide anti-government protests and has been held in a Khartoum prison.

Sudanese police used tear gas on 30 June to disperse anti-government protesters rallying in the city of Khartoum North, lying to the north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The report comes after Sudan's Transitional Military council earlier placed responsibility for all potential consequences of Sunday's protests on the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change protest movement, which had reportedly called for a "million man" march on 30 June in the cities of Khartoum and Omdurman.

The Transitional Military Council took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power. The protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.

The situation in the capital of Sudan and in the whole country sharply deteriorated on 3 June, when the Sudanese military dispersed part of the protest tent camp in Khartoum, killing more than 100 civilians. The opposition responded with a strike and actions of civil disobedience and called for the transfer of power to a civilian government as soon as possible.