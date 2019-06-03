Sudanese Troops Begin Dispersing Sit-In Protest Near Khartoum's Army HQ – Report

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, as cited by the media, that one person was killed and a number of others were wounded as a result.

On Thursday, representatives of the Military Council Governor in Sudan said that the army intended to take action against the camp of protesters in the centre of Khartoum. According to the military, the situation in the square where the sit-in strike was taking place has become a "threat to the country and the revolution". According to representatives of the council, a rapid reaction force vehicle had been attacked and captured there earlier.

In the square in front of the headquarters of the main command of the Sudanese Army, a sit-in strike has lasted for more than a month. The protesters have been trying to hand over military power to the civilian forces in the country. In recent days, it has been the site of attacks, clashes and shootings.

Sudan experienced a military coup on April 11 following four months of anti-government protests. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The Transitional Military Council (TMC) came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures.