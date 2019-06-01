Military Police Open Fire on Protesters in Sudan's Capital - Correspondent

The situation in the country remains tense after in April the Sudanese military arrested President Omar Bashir and dozens of high-ranking officials, establishing a transitional military council.

According to a Sputnik correspondent in the Sudanese capital, military police have opened fire at protesters in the capital city of Khartoum. The incident occurred near the Staff of the Armed Forces, where the officers attempted to dismantle barricades made by protestors and, after a few clashes with them, started shooting.

At the moment, there is no official information about the casualties.

The mass demonstrations against the government have continued since the army deposed President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years. The opposition and military council held several rounds of negotiations about the transfer of power, however, they have not reached a deal at the moment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW