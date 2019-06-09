Pope Francis Calls for Peace, Dialogue in Sudan After Khartoum Clashes

VATICAN (Sputnik) - Pope Francis has called for the end of violence in Sudan and for the resumption of dialogue after the ongoing crisis in the country escalated on June 3 as police dispersed a sit-in protest near Khartoum's army headquarters.

"The news coming from Sudan these days evoke pain and concern. Let's pray for this people so that the violence stops and the dialogue helps find the common well-being", the Roman Pontiff said when addressing the faithful after celebrating Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

The statement comes after Sudanese police officers stormed on 3 June the tent camp that was set up outside the military headquarters in order to call for a swift transition to civilian rule.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, 46 people had been killed in the crackdown. The opposition claims the death tolls rose to 100 people.

Sudan has seen months of anti-government protests, which culminated in a military coup on April 11. The ruling Sudanese Transitional Military Council came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Former President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests continued with the demonstrators now demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian administration.