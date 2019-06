Two Scandinavian hikers, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found beheaded in December in Morocco's High Atlas mountains. Dozens of people were detained and are facing trial, while three of them are directly accused of killing the women.

Morocco prosecutors are looking to condemn three men accused of murdering two Scandinavian hikers in December to capital punishment.

The three primary suspects, Rachid Afatti, Younes Ouaziyad, and Abdessamad Ejjoud, previously confessed to the murders during a hearing in May, saying they were carried out in the name of Daesh*.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

