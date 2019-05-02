Trial of Scandinavian Hikers Beheading Adjourned by Morocco Court - Reports

Late last month, the reports stated that two dozen suspects were expected to face trial in Morocco on 2 May due to the brutal killing of two female Scandinavian hikers in 2018.

A court in Morocco has adjourned for two weeks the trial linked to the gruesome murder of two female backpackers from Norway and Denmark, Reuters reported.

The decision was taken just minutes after the trial began on Thursday.

This follows reports by the Local news outlet published 30 April that the suspects were set to go on trial in a Morocco court on 2 May following the beheading of two female Scandinavian hikers in 2018.

A total of 19 people have been arrested after the ghastly murder of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (24) from Denmark, and Maren Ueland (28) from Norway, in Morocco's Atlas Mountains. These include four main suspects and 15 others accused of having connections with the alleged killers. The police labelled the main suspects "lone wolves", despite their oath of allegiance to Daesh*.

Earlier, a spokesman for Moroccan intelligence services said that police who were looking for the killers of two Scandinavian hikers have unwittingly helped foil a terror plot.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia