At Least 18 Killed in Road Accident in Southwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 18 people were killed on Saturday in a road accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ondo, the Pulse Nigeria newspaper reported, citing an eyewitness.

According to local media, the truck's driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to the media, the vehicles almost immediately caught fire, and all passengers in the bus were killed in the accident.

The incident occurred on the Akure-Owo highway early Saturday morning, the Pulse Nigeria said.

The newspaper noted that the truck's driver fled the scene after the accident. Local authorities have reportedly launched the investigation into the accident.

