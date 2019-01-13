Truck Rams Into Market in Western Nigeria Killing Over 20 People - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 20 people were killed after a truck rammed into a busy market in the western Nigerian state of Ekiti late on Saturday as a result of a possible brake failure, the Daily Post reported.

According to the Daily Post news portal, the accident took place in the centre of Iworoko. The outlet reported that the crash could have been caused by faulty breaks that made the driver lose control of the heavy truck, loaded with rice bags, and collide with two vehicles before slamming into the market's shops.

"The market is always open till late night. Many sellers always display their wares on the roadside to attract customers. The truck was on top speed when it lost control. Most of the victims were people shopping by the roadside", an eye-witness to the crash was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

The Naija News portal, in turn, reported that the truck had spun out of control after the driver attempted to stop the vehicle, using the curb.