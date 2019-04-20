Libya's LNA: Trump-Haftar Talks Show US Recognizes LNA's Role in Anti-Terrorism

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The recent talks between US President Donald Trump with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), show the US recognition of the LNA's role in fighting terrorism, the LNA spokesman, Ahmed Mismari, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"Trump’s words mean that the United States is convinced that the Libyan Army plays a pivotal role in fighting against terrorism," Mismari said in an interview, released on Friday.

© REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah Libyan GNA Accuses France of Supporting Haftar, Halts Cooperation With Paris

The spokesman added that the talks between Trump and Haftar would have "a positive role in fighting extremists."

The White House said on Friday that Haftar and Trump spoke this week to address the ongoing counterterrorism efforts taken by the LNA. According to the presidential administration, Trump recognized Haftar’s role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources.

Since April 4, the LNA has been waging what it calls an anti-terrorism offensive in Libya. The forces, which support the parliament, based in eastern Libya, seek to recapture Tripoli from the forces backing the rival Government of National Accord, installed in the west of the country.