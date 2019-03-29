Algerians Rally for 6th Consecutive Friday of National Protests - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters gathered on Friday for the sixth consecutive mass anti-government protest throughout various Algerian cities demanding that the government implements Article 7 of the national constitution, El-Watan reported.

"Article 7 of the [Algerian] constitution says that the people are the source of power. We demand that the government applies this article, and not Article 102. This is our country and we have the right to decide," one of the protesters said, as cited by the Algerian El-Watan news outlet.

Earlier in the week, the Algerian Army senior officer Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah called on the government to implement Article 102, which allows the Constitutional Council to declare the Algerian president's position as vacant if the leader is unfit to rule due to health reasons. If Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is removed under this article, the head of Senate Abdelkhader Bansallah would step in as interim president until a national election would be held.

​However, according to the media outlet, protesters are demanding that not only that Bouteflika resigns, but also all representatives holding office in the Algerian government.

Police forces have blocked the streets leading to the presidential palace and have used water cannons and tear gas against the population, El-Watan said.

Algeria has been experiencing a wave of anti-government protests triggered by Bouteflika's plan to seek a fifth term in the office. On March 11 amid the protests, Bouteflika withdrew his bid for re-election and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for April 18. However, protests have continued, with people demanding immediate changes. Now, a national conference, expected to take place soon, will decide on the election date, according to the country's leadership.

