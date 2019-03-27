Party of Algerian Ruling Coalition Calls on President Bouteflika to Step Down

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The party of the Algerian ruling coalition, the Democratic National Rally (RND), on Wednesday called on Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down, the party said in a statement.

"The Democratic National Rally recommends that the president resign… to facilitate the start of a transitional period in the country in accordance with the constitution," the statement said.

Algerian Armed Forces Chief Urges for President Bouteflika to Be Removed From Office

According to the statement, RND also called on Bouteflika to form a government as soon as possible to avoid a power vacuum.

RND along with the National Liberation Front (FLN) party form the ruling coalition in Algeria. Last week, FLN also voiced support for protesters who are calling for the transition of power in the North African country. Remarkably, both FLN and RND initially supported 82-year-old Bouteflika's re-election bid.

Anti-government protests began in Algeria on February 22, days after Bouteflika, who has been in power for 20 years, announced his bid to run in the April presidential election. Opponents of his nomination argued that due to his state of health, the president would be unable to effectively govern the country. After suffering a stroke in 2013 and becoming confined to a wheelchair, the president barely speaks and has made very few public appearances.

On March 11 amid the protests, Bouteflika withdrew his bid for re-election and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for April 18. However, protests have continued, with people demanding immediate changes. Now, a national conference, expected to take place soon, will decide on the election date, according to the country's leadership.