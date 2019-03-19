Opposition Will Be Able to Join Political Process Soon - Algerian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The opposition of Algeria will be able to take part in the country's political process shortly after the national dialogue forum, Algerian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Tuesday.

"After [the national conference] the Algerian opposition will have the possibility in the most active way to participate in the work of the government," Lamamra said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Lamamra also told Lavrov that he had brought a message from Bouteflika for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The senior official noted that a national conference would decide when to hold the Algerian presidential elections, while incumbent President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is prepared to hand the power over to the successful candidate.

"The new date of the presidential elections will be decided in this independent common national forum. It is also necessary to note that the incumbent president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has made the decision to not take part in the presidential elections and is ready to fully transparently transfer his powers to the president who will be elected during these elections," Lamamra said.

Algeria has been recently hit by a wave of mass protests against long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who intended to run for his fifth consecutive term in the next presidential election. The leader eventually revoked his bid, but the protests continued.