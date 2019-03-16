Over 70 Protesters Reportedly Detained, 11 Policemen Injured in Algeria (VIDEOS)

The rallies against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, have been rocking Algeria since mid-February, sparked by the president’s announcement that he would seek his fifth term in office at the upcoming elections. Though Bouteflika subsequently backtracked on his plans to run in the presidential race, the protests continued.
🇩🇿Algeria: based on all available information, reports, today's demonstrations against #Bouteflika were even BIGGER than the turn out on March 8. Something historic is afoot in the country. #حراك_15_مارس pic.twitter.com/bkDwiNbV5v— Weddady (@weddady) 15 марта 2019 г.
Moreover, earlier this week, Algeria’s Deputy Prime Minister Ramtane Lamamra and newly appointed Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui held a joint press conference in Algiers, seeking to calm tensions and calling for dialogue to resolve the situation. Yet, the protesters continued the rallies calling for immediate political changes.
One of the largest protests in the history of #Algeria occurred today.— Joseph Bahout باحوط (@jobahout) 15 марта 2019 г.
The trick the generals & the #Bouteflika clan used some days ago is very obviously not enough; the upheaval is on.pic.twitter.com/A96Gtbf0oX
However, the protesters have expressed discontent with the fact that Bouteflika did not specify when the postponed election would take place and how long the transition period would last.
