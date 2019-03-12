Register
18:53 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holds an Algerian flag during demonstrations against President Bouteflika in Algiers on 26 February

    Algerian President Abandons Bid for 5th Term Following Mass Protests (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2018 /
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria saw a series of important decisions made on Monday as the country's longtime president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, postponed the presidential election and withdrew his bid for re-election, while the Algerian cabinet resigned following weeks of nationwide protests.

    Bouteflika, who is 82 years old, made his announcement one day after returning from Switzerland, where he had undergone a medical checkup in connection with a stroke he suffered a stroke in 2013. He has since been wheelchair-bound.

    Current Situation

    Thousands of Algerian students are taking part in rallies at the Place Maurice Audin and near the central post office in the country's capital of Algiers, the TSA media outlet reported. Protesters shouted slogans such as "No to term extension" and "We don't want [Noureddine] Bedoui," the former interior minister who replaced former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia after the latter resigned amid protests.

    In the northern Algerian port city of Bejaia students took to the streets alongside employees of the state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach. Bejaia's transport companies continued their strike for the third consecutive day.

    Three Weeks That Changed Everything

    Protests in Algeria against president’s re-election bid
    © Photo: Alhagie Jobe/ Twitter
    Algeria's Bouteflika Declares Presidential Vote Postponement, Says Won't Run in Election
    Peaceful protests began in Algeria on February 22, days after Bouteflika, who has been in power for 20 years, announced his bid to run in the April presidential election.

    Opponents of his nomination, mostly young people, argued that due to his state of health, the president would be unable to effectively govern the country, which has a population of more than 40 million people and tackle the various economic and political problems that Algeria has been facing. Demonstrators demanded that the vote is postponed, while also calling for radical reforms.

    The protest movement in Algeria did not have leaders or even organisers. Opposition political parties and trade unions have failed to mobilize as effectively as these demonstrators, whose main weapon has been social media.

    "These were difficult days, there were no official strikes, but in fact, there were acts of disobedience", a resident of the Algerian capital told Sputnik over the phone.

    READ MORE: Key Changes in Algerian Politics Unlikely Regardless of Bouteflika's Fate — Prof

    In recent days most of the shops were closed, while children did not go to school, according to him.

    "Many people simply came to their workplaces but did not work in protest. At the same time, nobody tells you what to do, people make decisions on their own," he added.

    The president and his entourage tried to soften the situation with half measures, but the "street" rejected the compromises. As a result, Bouteflika had to pledge in a written statement that if was re-elected on April 18, he would call a snap vote and not seek a new term to ensure the transition of power to a new president within a year.

    But after a few days, a record number of people took to the streets disapproving of his minor concessions.

    Way Forward to the Second Republic

    On Monday, the head of Algeria satisfied all the basic demands of the demonstrators, announcing in his message that he "would not run for a fifth term" and that "the election scheduled for April 18 would be postponed."

    "There will be no fifth term", Bouteflika said.

    Moreover, the longtime leader promised his fellow citizens a "new republic" that would be built by new generations of Algerians.

    Lawyers chant slogans as they gesture near riot police outside the constitutional council during a protest denouncing an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria March 7, 2019.
    © REUTERS /
    Hundreds of Lawyers Protest in Algeria Against Bouteflika's Candidacy - Reports
    It is believed that the current political system in Algeria represents a generation of fighters for independence from France, independence from which Algeria achieved in 1962. Bouteflika himself participated in the resistance in 1963, at the age of 26, became the youngest foreign minister at the time.

    Now, according to the president’s statement, an "inclusive national conference" will be set up instead of the election. It would draft a new constitution and set a date for the presidential election. The basic law will be up for approval in a national referendum.

    "I pledge to hand over the duties of the president of the republic to my successor, who will be freely chosen by the Algerian people", the head of state said.

    At the same time, Bouteflika has pledged to do everything to ensure that all state structures work in accordance with the country’s constitution during the transitional period.

    Street Reaction

    After Bouteflika’s statement on Monday evening, many Algerians took to the streets to celebrate the president's decision to withdraw his bid for re-election and launch major reforms. However, as indicated by the opposition news outlet El Watan, Algerian society has yet to assess the impact of Monday's developments.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 04, 2017 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen on a wheelchair as he votes at a polling station in Algiers.
    © AFP 2018 / RYAD KRAMDI
    Algerian Long-Time President Bouteflika in Critical Condition in Geneva Hospital - Reports
    In particular, the newspaper highlighted the fact that after the resignation of the government, former Interior Minister Noureddine Bedoui had been instructed to form a new cabinet, and former Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra had assumed the post of deputy prime minister.

    As many Algerians already live in a 'post- Bouteflika' period and seek change in the entire political system, not everyone will find Bouteflika’s proposal convincing, according to the media outlet.

    Related:

    Algeria's Bouteflika Declares Presidential Vote Postponement, Says Won't Run
    Algeria's Islamic Art Museum Vandalised During Anti-Government Protests (PHOTOS)
    Key Changes in Algerian Politics Unlikely Regardless of Bouteflika's Fate - Prof
    Almost 200 Protesters Detained Across Algeria – Reports
    Tags:
    protests, election, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse